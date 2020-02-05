Last of pre-ban arrivals into Guam from China should have been quarantined

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Respiratory Diseases, said in a teleconference with reporters Tuesday, Guam time, that the threat of the novel coronavirus is "unprecedented."
That's in part due to the rapid rise in numbers in a relatively short time and because the contagion from some cases involves patients who haven't shown symptoms such as fever, coughing and sore throat.
"What I would say is: This is an unprecedented situation and we have taken aggressive measures. A couple of weeks ago, there were 41 cases in China," she said. The latest count has topped 20,000 and there are now two deaths outside of China – one in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong.
And because this type of coronavirus is new, Messonnier said, the American public "doesn’t have immunity to it.”
She also said the data suggesting that people who don't have symptoms or who are mildly symptomatic may be transmitting the disease is another concern.
"All of those are worrisome data points. This is an aggressive action by the United States, but our goal is to slow this thing down ... We made an aggressive decision in front of an unprecedented threat that action now would slow this down, and action now has the biggest potential to slow this thing down," Messonnier said, according to a transcript of the briefing.
Over the weekend and on Monday, on the eve of the United States' ban on the entry of foreign travelers from mainland China, a few dozen were allowed into Guam from mainland China.
The travelers were checked at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport and they were subsequently released to be in our midst after authorities didn't spot any visible symptoms.
The Guam Daily Post has learned they are staying in Guam hotels.
Guam hotels have activated a protocol similar to what they used during the SARS health threat, but it essentially tells hospitality industry workers to practice caution similar to what they would do in regular flu cases.
It would have been better for the government of Guam agencies working to prevent the incursion of the virus into Guam to keep these tourists quarantined for 14 days, just to ensure they're not carriers of the virus.
Our hospitals have spaces that can be made into isolation areas.
It would have been better, for the safety of our community, to have the latest arrivals from mainland China kept isolated until they pass the 14-day period for the virus to manifest in a person.
There's a reason why American and U.S. permanent resident passengers from mainland China are being quarantined in 11 locations in Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, primarily inside U.S. military bases. That's because the United States can’t risk more contagion from someone infected but showing no symptoms. As of the press briefing on Tuesday, there were two cases in the United States of patients who earlier didn't show symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Guam's health care system already is fragile.
This novel coronavirus has added a new challenge, and the least our government can do is err on the side of a lot of caution.