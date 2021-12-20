Lawmakers’ focus in 2021 has been a mixed bag

In what could be the last legislative session of the year, senators passed a dozen bills now under consideration by the governor.
Each month, lawmakers generate a list of measures they tackled. And each month, voters have had a chance to assess where their priorities are.
Of the 12 bills passed last week, one authorized direct aid to pandemic-affected businesses, with a $25 million local match to a federally funded assistance program.
Two were at odds with one another, prescribing different solutions to when local adoption agencies need to be licensed by the government.
And four can be considered “housekeeping” measures, creating things required in legal settlements, clarifying previous laws that were enacted already, approving plans for a monument and adopting statutory recommendations made by the public auditor.
Other measures passed require public education institutions to carry menstrual hygiene products, amend how the government can source goods and services without a competitive bid and extend the time frame for hotel developers to receive tax breaks.
The final pair of bills approved by senators have to do with guns. Bill 73 repeals a local ban on firearm suppressors. Bill 106 bans residents from carrying firearms in police precincts.
With all that Guam’s families and businesses have endured during this pandemic, are these the most relevant, timely or needed laws for our senators to be debating?
What does it say when a third of the bills acted upon didn’t originate from a senator, but instead from the Office of the Attorney General, the Guam Youth Congress, the Office of Public Accountability, the Guam Ethics Commission and others?
Are gun issues in the top 12 things facing the island? Are monuments?
Certainly, different people will have a variety of answers, but what isn’t up for debate is that lawmakers did not vote this month to address:
• Whether they agree with GMH’s above-step recruitment practices, and if senators want to restrict the hospital's ability to continue paying employees more than their positions' normal starting salaries, or if they believe GMH employees are undercompensated in general and deserve a pay raise.
• What changes, if any, public school students, employees and parents should expect to local mandates on the number of instructional days and service learning hours.
• Which businesses or taxpayers will have to pay fees that were temporarily waived, or which professional licenses that have expired will continue to be honored next year.
• Where funding for the multiple spending measures that tap into the overextended earned income tax credit reimbursement will instead be found.
This legislative term has been a mixed bag, to put it bluntly.
Lawmakers should be applauded for expanding transparency of government meetings, extending tax exemptions for small businesses, toughening criminal penalties for sexual offenders, and helping to spur the development of industries such as transshipment, farming, aquaculture and more.
But senators also have spent time, effort and our tax dollars creating public laws about the spelling of village names, time frames for parking placards, which new reports agencies should produce, and where to put a soccer field.
Then there was also the huge snafu that saw a defeated amendment’s inclusion in a local war reparations program - an oversight that snuck past 15 senators, the governor and all their staff.
That mistake exposed the lack of diligence that can be practiced by those elected to make our laws.
We’ve also heard senators complain through much of this pandemic that they’re being left out of governing.
Some of their objections come down to civics and the separation of powers – that it’s the island’s governor who manages emergencies, even ones that are unprecedentedly long.
Other complaints are rooted in politics, that those who are favored by Adelup get information and cooperation while the governor’s critics are left out in the cold.
Ultimately, however, lawmakers have the power to set their own agenda – what deserves their time and which bills aren’t worthy of one of just a dozen or so votes monthly.
We hope, in 2022, senators will rise above the typical election year tropes and playbooks, and place more focus on what they were put in public office to do: make laws that raise our quality of life.