The Department of Youth Affairs has been making steady progress in reaching out to children at the heart of abuse or neglect referrals that were backlogged.
DYA inherited more than 900 backlogged cases spanning fiscal year 2020 going into the first quarter of the current fiscal year. For fiscal 2020 alone, there were about 800 backlogged cases and considering that there were 1,142 referrals, that means about 70% of the cases referred to CPS hadn’t been responded to.
The focus and effort given to this heartbreaking situation must be maintained. And with senators currently considering wage increases for nurses, perhaps social workers can be added to the fold to help with recruiting efforts.
And now would be the time to do it considering budget discussions are expected to start soon. In addition, if the latest pandemic legislation under consideration in Congress becomes law, there’s an additional $661 million in federal funding coming Guam’s way, not to mention the Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement for Guam, which comes up to about $50 million each fiscal year. The EITC is currently paid out of the general fund.
The delays were caused by a shortage of social workers at Child Protective Services, which falls under the Department of Public Health and Social Services. DYA Director Melanie Brennan said it was a long-standing issue made worse by the pandemic.
The situation came to light in October, when Catholic Social Service Executive Director Diana Calvo noted concerns that reports they submitted regarding situations at the homeless shelter weren’t being responded to - some situations had been reported multiple times.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2021-02, moving CPS from Public Health to DYA.
Brennan, who said she expects to complete the backlog in about three weeks, also noted that while the situation is improving in terms of responding and working to ensure children are safe, “it still is very overwhelming.”
And that’s with DYA and CPS working together, she noted.
“DYA can't leave until CPS has onboarded new staff to take over the cases that we're currently managing and to really implement some of the recommendations that we see are still necessary,” Brennan said.
Among the recommendations is hiring new personnel to help fill 16 vacancies, which, incidentally, is more vacancies than there are warm bodies.
Brennan has said four specific sections are the ones that "have been overwhelmed for decades because of the complex nature of the work, high turnover rates and burnout.”
The four sections with limited staffing are:
• Intake - one social worker.
• Crisis unit - three social workers.
• Investigations unit - five social workers.
• Case management unit - five social workers.
Brennan expects two social workers to join her team soon and is looking for additional social workers.
But there doesn't seem to be enough interest to bring more people on quickly. Brennan said if 10 potential social workers are interviewed, only five may express interest. And we can’t blame the other five who pass on the offer considering that social workers at CPS have to walk into tension-filled situations that often are dangerous.
Hopefully, policymakers are paying close attention to how this partnership has likely saved the lives of children, and looking into ways they can support CPS in the near future.
On Guam, we often talk about how important children are to the community and to the future of the island. Let's start making their safety a priority.