Leaders still must learn the lessons from Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Seventy-five years.
In the three-quarters of a century that have passed since the Aug. 6, 1945 atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima, and the second atomic bombing, on Nagasaki, Japan, a few days later, many of those who bore witness to the era can still remember the horrors of that war.
In each of the two days, tens of thousands of lives were reported lost. Tens of thousands more died due to injuries and exposure to the atomic bomb in the subsequent days, years, and even decades.
The United States launched those two bombs from the island of Tinian, less than an hour's flight from Guam.
The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, carried out by the U.S. military to put an end to World War II by forcing Japan to surrender, followed countless lives lost during campaigns in Guam, Hawaii, the Northern Marianas, and elsewhere in the Asia Pacific where Japan's Imperial forces carried out mass murders.
Sixteen hours after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in a speech, declared: "The Japanese began the war from the air at Pearl Harbor. They have been repaid many fold. And the end is not yet. With this bomb, we have now added a new and revolutionary increase in destruction to supplement the growing power of our armed forces. In their present form these bombs are now in production and even more powerful forms are in development."
Over the past decades, Japan has become one of the United States' allies.
Still, the threat of nuclear weapons remains. Here, on Guam, we stand at the crosshairs of potential nuclear threats from North Korea, and even China, against the United States, so much so that the Pentagon is sending another land-based missile defense system to Guam – just in case.
Today, the nuclear-arms race threatens to not just put a nation or two to its knees.
It threatens the very existence of all of us.
The doomsday clock has kept on ticking, warned the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which was founded in 1945 by University of Chicago scientists who had helped develop the first atomic weapons that were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The advancement in technology complicates the threat.
"The nuclear arms race of today has been further complicated by technology which makes for the launch of nuclear weapons quicker and their damage much more expansive," the Bulletin warns, "Humanity continues to face two simultaneous existential dangers—nuclear war and climate change—that are compounded by a threat multiplier, cyber-enabled information warfare, that undercuts society’s ability to respond. The international security situation is dire, not just because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing them to erode."
Many of our sons and daughters and fathers and mothers in the Armed Forces stand at the front lines, watching at sea, on land, in the air, and in cyberspace for potential threats.
"There could be great pressure to use nuclear weapons in future scenarios in which many American (service members’) lives are at risk and there is no guarantee that a future U.S. president would follow the law of armed conflict," wrote Katherine E. McKinney, Scott D. Sagan, and Allen S. Weiner, in a July 20 opinion on the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. "That is why the United States needs senior military officers who fully understand the law and demand compliance and presidents who care about law and justice in war."
It's not realistic to expect all the nuclear nations to have a sudden moment of serendipity and agree to put down all their nuclear weapons.
Absent that, we can only hope Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be remembered as lessons by our nation's president and Congress in the event of future wars and in future presidencies.
No measure of war escalation should reach a level that would justify pressing the nuclear button.