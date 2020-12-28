The federal government's pandemic cash assistance to the government of Guam is drawing to an end.
There will be no new direct aid for GovGuam and its response to the pandemic under the economic relief package that awaits President Donald Trump's action.
If the president vetoes the bill, as he has threatened, Congress could override him, and for GovGuam that still means no new money for pandemic relief.
For the past 10 months, GovGuam's cash constraints due to the shutdowns that affected the retail and hospitality industries and the drying up of international tourist arrivals have been obscured by federal funds that flooded the island.
Now, facing prospects that the federal cash flow into GovGuam could slow to a trickle – any leftover pandemic funds can be stretched over the next year – our local government is in for a financial shock.
Any reasonable resident of this island of 160,000 men, women and children expects our local government to give us the what-if scenarios and what it intends to do in detailed fashion. All we've heard so for are slight, vague mentions of possible GovGuam spending cuts.
Our economy mirrors Hawaii somewhat, with tourism and military spending as its two main pillars. But unlike Hawaii, we don't have a large agriculture industry or any significant manufacturing of anything. And unlike Hawaii, our tourism numbers are still down to near zero.
Hawaii has somewhat restored part of its tourism industry from the states.
Still, Hawaii is bracing its residents for scenarios of what it would do in the event money comes up short.
Gov. Ron Ige recently told the Civil Beat editorial board, with money getting tight, “I do believe that there was no way to avoid layoffs.” Ige said, “I don’t have the specific numbers. We continue to work through and finalize the budget, but I wish there was a way that I could say we wouldn’t be laying people off, but I do think that because of the size of the program review and the amount of money that we need to cut from the budget, I do believe that it does include layoffs.”
On Guam, we haven't heard detailed discussions indicating that there are plans to set the GovGuam furlough and layoff notice process in motion in the event the financial distress comes to a point where our local government must let workers and officials on work stand by – without pay – at least those who are not essential to public safety, public health and public education.
It's time we hear the details.