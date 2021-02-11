Learning centers are a great start; more is needed to ensure students get an adequate education

Even before the pandemic, there were questions on how well Guam's students were learning what they needed to be prepared for the world after high school.
In previous years, there have been reports of employers, along with the University of Guam and Guam Community College, noting that a number of high school graduates lacked foundational reading, writing and math skills.
For employers it meant applicants were barely able to properly fill out applications or successfully complete written tests. During a recent meeting of law enforcement agencies, officials noted that of the more than 1,000 people who applied for a job, about half were unable to complete the written exam. For higher level education organizations it meant students had to pay for remedial English and math classes – courses that don't provide credit hours toward a degree but are necessary to ensure students are prepared for the more rigorous college curriculum, which, at minimum, requires that students have reading, writing and math skills at the high school level.
And that was happening when students were going to school for at least 180 days a year. Guam law requires public school students to attend classes for 900 hours in a school year. That's roughly five hours a day, or 25 hours a week.
Since March 2020, public school students interact with their teachers for a couple of hours a day. In-person classes, which the Guam Department of Education restarted last month, are held just one day a week for high school students. Online learning continues for three other days.
GDOE officials have acknowledged that this isn't ideal. And parents understand that. After all, not all parents are ready to send their children to school with COVID-19 still lurking about. Some teachers have reported having just one student in their in-person classes, which speaks to the level of concern in the community.
GDOE also has opened Community Learning Centers at schools. It's a step toward giving students the tools they need to learn in the midst of the pandemic. In addition, there are people at the centers who can help students.
While they still don't provide our students with a full day of academic learning, they do provide computers with internet connectivity so students who may not have access at home – or have to share a computer and internet with siblings who also go to school, as well as parents who are working from home – can finally have a space to do their homework and research.
Lingering concerns
But for many parents, there remains a concern that these efforts are still leaving their children without an adequate education and ill-prepared for the next level, whether it's a new academic school year, college, the military or joining the work force.
Some parents have enrolled their children in learning programs that augment what kids are learning in "regular" school.
But is it enough?
The math tells us no. There's a reason the law calls for a minimum of 900 instructional hours – which is the amount of time students are supposed to be in class with a certified teacher.
The work ahead
Hopefully, our government and our school system can come up with something more to help our students so we're not faced with a crop of graduates who aren't ready to tackle the challenges that come after high school.
And get parents involved, which we know is not easy. There are many parents who want to help their children but aren't always sure how.
Additionally, there are many great community organizations that have provided tutoring and other academic programs to help students in the past, from Island Girl Power to Mañelu (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam). Why not work with them as well, to see if there are other ways to ensure students get the academic tutelage they need?
We know it's not an easy task. But raising children never is. And our island community should not be OK with saying our kids aren't going to get an adequate education for another school year because of a pandemic.