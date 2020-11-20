Once in a while, the hiring of a government of Guam employee or manager who does not meet the qualifications for the job becomes public.
An audit, a performance review, a failure to do the job right and other factors can bring an unqualified GovGuam employee or manager's case front and center of public discussions.
This was the case when the Port Authority hired and then fired a person for an "accountant II" job even when he didn't have an accounting degree or auditing experience, to begin with – and merely had a two-year marketing diploma.
After the agency fired the employee, the employee sued and won years of back pay based on a technicality that the Port did not serve the employee notice of the adverse action within the 60-day window that applied at the time. The issue of this person's lack of qualifications notwithstanding, the residents of Agat subsequently voted him in as their current mayor.
The issue of GovGuam's hiring of unqualified personnel has resurfaced in the Guam Legislature this week via discussions on Bill 312.
Its author, Sen. Mary Torres, stated in a press release, "I introduced Bill 312 at the request of the Civil Service Commission because I believe that people should be hired based on their qualifications, not their political connections. That is why the bill allows the CSC to directly serve an employee notice of adverse action if a post-audit investigation finds that the person was unqualified for the job."
But Bill 312 has a catch. It would allow GovGuam to keep employees on the GovGuam payroll even if they subsequently are found to have failed to meet the qualifications for the job – if the hiring error was the fault of the government.
"I ask reasonable minds: Do you believe someone who applied for a job in good faith, accepted that job, and did it well for months or even years should lose it because government made an error? I don’t," Torres, a Republican, stated.
Bill 312 would not protect the employment of those who committed fraud on their job application.
Republican Sens. Telo Taitague, Louise Muna, Jim Moylan and Wil Castro issued a joint statement objecting to the proposed removal of GovGuam's right to remove someone who was erroneously hired and found not to have met even the minimum set of job qualifications.
“It is a slap in the face of all those who qualify for their positions, period. Is there a mad scramble to fill GovGuam positions for which political hires do not qualify? What’s going on?” stated Taitague, minority leader.
Castro stated, "The merit system is designed to ensure we provide the best possible service by those trained or otherwise qualified.”
Intentions aside, taxpayers expect GovGuam to do things right.
This means if someone gets a job, but was later found to have failed to meet the qualifications, that person will have to go. That's fair – regardless of whether it was GovGuam's fault or the job applicant was not honest about their qualifications.
If applicants aren't qualified but got hired anyway, they should expect to lose their employment if they get busted.
As Torres has said, in part, "People should be hired based on their qualifications, not their political connections."
Both sides of this debate on Bill 312 should work toward a common goal. Plug the loopholes in the hiring process and don't give protection to employees or managers who got hired – when they know they weren't qualified.
It's a way to raise GovGuam's hiring standards.
Revise Bill 312 and remove the exemption. As written, Bill 312 would protect those who were hired and weren't qualified.