In April 2018, a torrent of muddy stormwater cascaded from elevated areas in Barrigada Heights, causing flooding to residential areas in lower Barrigada. A look into the cause of the flooding led to the discovery of what certain Department of Land Management officials had been up to.
It turned out government parcels in the area were being awarded under leases to certain people, which also led to the government using public resources to topple trees and clear the area for utility lines, which then led to the flooding.
This happenstance also led to the public revelation that certain well-connected Chamorro Land Trust lease applicants were given $1-a-year leases in prime spots in sought-after Barrigada Heights. The controversy further led to the discovery that many land lease applicants for land parcels all over Guam – who have waited for their land leases for decades – have been skipped.
They were skipped in favor of certain individuals and families who were further back in the decades-long line using what's called switching of spots. Some of the leases were granted without the Chamorro Land Trust Commission approval which was another reason for certain leases to be deemed void.
Then-Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson ultimately determined that leases without commission approval were voidable, and leases obtained after individuals switched application rights were null and void.
The only time a lease applicant can move up on the waitlist for Land Trust leases is when they are substituting for a family member applicant who died while waiting, Land Management learned in a prior legal review.
The fiasco led to more than 100 leases considered void.
After the controversy, The Department of Land Management and the Chamorro Land Trust's management functions were split.
You'd think the management of Chamorro Land Trust would learn from the mistakes just a few years ago.
But based on the information discussed at a commission meeting last week, another switching of lease applications has come to light.
Jack Hattig III, administrative director of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, was placed on the spot in that meeting.
A land agent with the commission said she felt Hattig coerced her into accommodating a request to transfer one land trust applicant's place on the waitlist to another person who was further down the line – even when such a switch is forbidden.
The case involves a request to transfer an application from a husband to his wife, so that she can obtain his date of December 1995. That would allow her to be eligible for a lease issuance, Hattig said Thursday. The wife also applied for the Chamorro Land Trust program, but her application came in a year later.
The problem is, while the husband was ahead in the line, he wasn't qualified for a Land Trust lease, to begin with, documents show.
Nicolas Toft, the CLTC legal counsel, said he did not believe the commission had the legal authority to transfer Land Trust lease application rights while the original applicant is still alive.
In the meeting last week, Hattig apologized to land agent Lydia Taleu and the commission but said he did not force Taleu to make any changes. Hattig did admit that he took the report submitted by Taleu and added his recommendations for the approval of the switch.
"She did present me with her disagreement, but I also said that I think this is an option that should be presented to the commission. And if we were able to do it, then so be it. If we were not able to do it – and it looks like attorney Toft has already opined that we're not able to do it – then at least we know," Hattig said.
Anyone who works at the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, more so the administrator, should know what the law and rules are.
And to attempt to get the commission to sign off on something that – A. the law forbids, and B. the person giving up his so-called spot in the waitlist wasn't qualified for the program, should have been enough to put the brakes on this Barrigada lease.
With Hattig's attitude to try and skirt the integrity of the Land Trust application process, which he's supposed to uphold, what other laws and rules are not being followed at the commission?
The scarier part of this repeated failure at the commission is the lack of response from government officials who can hold Hattig accountable.
The governor and senators on the legislative committee that has oversight over the commission and of public lands did not seem to be moved by this mistake. From them, there is silence so far.
If no one at this level will be held accountable, the public can only wonder if there will ever be some degree of accountability in our local government.
Could the Office of Public Accountability do some digging?