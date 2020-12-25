This is going to be a Christmas Day like no other.
We'll be skipping hugs with friends and family who don't live with us.
We are limited to having only 15 guests over for Christmas – a far cry from the dozens many extended families on Guam are used to.
For thousands of households that have been deprived of the kind of income they were used to before the pandemic, the presents for kids under the tree might be leaner, or some might be from kind-hearted donors.
For many families, there will be sons, daughters or siblings who are not able to come home for Christmas because they work in the states or overseas, or maybe are serving on faraway military deployments, and COVID-19 will only eat up their leave days in quarantine.
Seats at the dinner table will be empty, hugs will be skipped, and there might not be money left for welcoming the new year. But we are all still here, survivors of the pandemic, ready to tackle the coming new year.
We offer our deepest sympathies to families who lost loved ones this year and hope they will find comfort in the memories and legacies their loved ones left behind.
Yes, COVID-19 took a lot from our lives.
But what the pandemic can't take away is our ability to be resolute.
COVID-19 can't strip us of our spirit to forge ahead, to be strong if not stronger, to look at what gives us hope, and to keep the courage to conquer our fears, including the fear of failing.
This will be the Christmas that will inspire us to reach out to friends and relatives who have drifted apart and to let the cold shoulders thaw, the ill feelings disappear.
Let's cherish the friendships we have, the careers we chose, and the family we hold close.
Let's continue to be good neighbors and lend a hand when we can to those who are down and out.
Christmas 2020 on Guam is finally here, and we will celebrate this with all the enthusiasm we can bring.
We, at The Guam Daily Post and our families, thank all of you, our readers, for allowing us into your homes.
Let's collectively breathe for all the stressful things that have come our way and clear the air for the joy this day brings.
Merry Christmas, Guam.