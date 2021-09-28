Let public school teachers, principals speak freely

The control of public information in Guam's public schools is concerning.
We have encountered a number of instances when we request to visit one of the island’s public schools or speak to a principal or teacher for a story not pitched by GDOE officials, we are told by a school administrators that they're unable to give interviews.
On public school campuses, administrators, teachers and school staff cannot speak freely – unless the Guam Department of Education superintendent or his designated media coordinator pre-approves it.
Reporters and news cameras are only allowed, in many instances, when GDOE feels like there's a feel-good story to be trumpeted.
One example was Monday's return to in-person classroom learning in public schools.
After weeks of online learning, we wanted to find out: How did the day go for some of the public schools? Were there any hiccups, lessons learned or success stories to share? Did the kids show enthusiasm to finally be back inside physical classrooms?
A story like this is typically something GDOE would not have trouble giving reporters and cameras access to. It was allowed when schools returned to the new school year in August.
There have been other instances when GDOE has invited reporters and photographers to follow the superintendent or elected officials around school – what makes our pursuit of a back-to-school story this time around different?
Principals, teachers and other members of the school staff should have the freedom to speak if they choose to, as long as the process does not disrupt or interfere with the students' learning.
Allowing only guided tours, in which cameras and reporters are only allowed to see and hear what minders allow them to cover, reminds us – chillingly – of undemocratic countries ruled by dictators with an iron grip.
We need not point out that on Guam, the American flag flutters in the wind, including on public school campuses.
The flag is a reminder of our democracy and our right to speak freely, and this applies to school principals, teachers and staffers, too, as long as they're not speaking on behalf of GDOE and about GDOE policy when they're not in a position to do so.
We urge GDOE's administration to open the transparency doors to its campuses.
Let teachers and school-based administrators decide whether and when they want to speak and let cameras in.