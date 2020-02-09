Every year, the Guam Department of Education pays $13 million, on average, to Guam Power Authority for electricity.
GDOE, by using solar energy, would like to reduce its reliance on GPA power. This isn’t just environmentally friendly, but, if done right, could save the public schools a good bit of money.
GDOE could then use some it to improve our school facilities.
Most everyone on Guam would agree the public school need serious work. Many still have decades-old vinyl tiles that are chipping away. Some are using flimsy classrooms that were built for temporary use after storms.
Many of our students get soaked when it rains because of improper drainage and a lack of covered walkways. Bathrooms in many schools are essentially unusable.
So, going solar and redeploying the resulting savings makes sense for a host of reasons. Here are some more reasons why it’s a good move:
1) Solar infrastructure is getting ever cheaper, and installation costs are lower now, too.
2) The schools have plenty of room on roofs and schoolyards to put solar panels.
3) Schools operate in the daytime, exactly when the sun can best provide the energy needed to power aircons, lights and smart-boards, and other essentials.
Another benefit:
Much of the $13M the schools – each and every year – wouldn’t be indirectly spending on climate-changing fossil fuels from overseas could instead be spent locally – buying what schools need and stimulating the island’s economy.
GDOE has been wanting to do this for years.
So, what's the holdup?
One reason: GDOE can’t independently buy solar gear and have it installed.
Another: GPA isn’t keen on losing $13 million a year in revenue.
Some lawmakers want Guam Community College and the University of Guam to go solar, too.
Sen. Telena Nelson authored Bill 196-34, which would shift the solar energy procurement authority for public schools from the General Services Administration to GDOE.
Let GDOE do this now and without further delay.
These discussions began years ago.
It's time to get this moving before another set of lawmakers takes office and the issue gets lost again.
It’s a priority that should have been acted on yesterday.