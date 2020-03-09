It's embarrassing how much trash is strewn along the road as you drive down Route 8 from Hagåtña through Maite toward Barrigada, or drive past the Micronesia Mall on Route 16, or down Route 1 through Tamuning.
Even worse when tourists are walking or driving down our streets and see them littered with plastic bags, used containers or food wrappers.
At our local beaches and parks, there are cigarette butts all over the place. And you don't always see them straightaway; they may be covered by empty containers of chips, soda or beer cans, or bags of trash that someone thought was a good idea to dump there – probably because it's free and the likelihood of getting caught is minimal.
Yes, the government needs to figure out how to help people who can't afford – or feel like they can't afford – trash services. At $30 a month, streetside trash service isn't something all families can afford. And now there's the added concern of an economy dampened by the fear of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. As workers' hours are cut or people lose their jobs, some people will look for ways to reduce monthly expenses – and not paying for trash services might be one of the things they may be tempted to cut.
There's also the issue of graffiti on walls, buildings, bus stops, street signs and power poles that pop up overnight but linger for weeks or months unless they're cleaned up quickly. This, too, is something the government needs to address, though a solution would be better found by partnering with the private sector. The delinquent antics of people with cans of spray paint who want nothing more than to vandalize everything leave our island looking dirty and neglected.
The government needs to address these issues and reach out to people who feel they have no choice but to dump their trash at local parks or out-of-the-way roads, or leave their trash behind on park benches after enjoying a sunset.
Fostering island pride
However, there has to be a level of personal pride – in each and every Guamanian – for this place we all call home.
We each have to do our part to pick up after ourselves wherever we go. Keep a trash bag in your car to put your trash in, whether you're going to the soccer park, to the beach or on a run.
Let's respect the fact that our fellow Guamanians also want to enjoy a walk down the village road without tripping over our trash.
And let's remember that Mom doesn't follow us around, picking up after us when we – either deliberately or by accident – leave trash behind.