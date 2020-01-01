After welcoming the new year, many of us will be left with an assortment of after-party mess to sort through.
As we pick up the pieces from celebration debris and deal with the leftovers, we have an opportunity to step further into decluttering our entire homes. And after that is achieved, we can venture into our outdoor space - clean up for ourselves, our family and out of courtesy to our neighbors.
Doing so also can be an exercise to help with health and safety.
When passersby see no tools, equipment and other personal items in our front and back yards and open garages, this offers less invitation for burglars and trespassers to go into our property.
Getting rid of unwanted outdoor stuff also eliminates breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Nothing leaves a better feeling than seeing our environment with less clutter. When we get rid of junk and other stuff we don't have use for, it has the effect of encouraging our neighbors to do the same.
We can repeat this exercise in our workspaces and volunteer to help out with our spare time to do the same for elderly neighbors, friends or relatives or busy moms with young children.
When the physical housecleaning is done and we have found new homes for used but good condition items and we have properly disposed of unwanted items in the trash bin, dumpster or trash transfer stations, it's time to focus on the digital noise.
If we have young children or teens in the home, make an effort to wean them off of excessive use of online screen time through phones, tablets, computers and TVs. Take back control of your minor children's lives. Limit their time looking at stuff online unless you know for sure what they're doing is related to academics or other useful topics. Be sure to set parameters on what websites they can access.
There's physical trash and there's online or TV junk that minor children shouldn't have access to while their minds are still not mature enough to know better.
The wish for happiness or at least peace of mind in the new year can start with seeing less clutter - physical ones and the kind of stuff we see onscreen.