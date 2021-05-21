Let’s not just reopen Guam. Let’s find new and better ways to welcome the world

There's something Del. Michael San Nicolas said during a conversation with Sen. Jim Moylan and reporters Thursday morning that stood out. It echoes a point that has been raised by several in the private sector in the last few months but hasn't been explored.
"When we talk about reopening (and) getting ready for bringing visitors back, I haven’t seen much in the way of us actually doing things differently or doing things better. I think everyone’s been talking about turning things back on," San Nicolas said. "And turning things back on would be wonderful but if we’re able to move forward."
He continued to discuss several initiatives presented by Moylan and Sen. Tony Ada that aim to "Get Guam Moving Again."
In the past few months, local leaders have talked about reopening the island and what’s necessary as we look at spurring the economy and finding new tourism niches and markets.
Those are all very necessary conversations. To Thursday’s discussion point, however, thoughtful discussions can be held to figure out what we can improve upon. Other businesspeople, including tour operators, have made similar notes urging the government to pause and create a plan that takes a wide-angle look at the island and how we do business with the world, then turn our gaze inward to see how we can do it better. And moreover, ensure that everyone who plays a role in our tourism industry is heard because they might have concerns or solutions that haven't been heard before.
The lull in activity this past year was an opportunity to find ways to make improvements and rebrand ourselves in a way that helps us stand apart from Hawaii or even our brothers and sisters in the Northern Mariana Islands.
On a smaller scale, we saw this take place at individual businesses or hotels. Pandemic-related restrictions forced some businesses to reconsider how they do business or interact with their customers. Some hotels took the respite from constant crowds to upgrade their rooms and renovate restaurants and lobbies in anticipation of what customers would need and want in a post-pandemic world.
And though Guam has figuratively opened the door to tourists by changing quarantine requirements, we still have time to make those improvements as governments of our primary markets focus on the health of their citizens.
Guam’s government agencies such as the Guam Visitors Bureau and Guam Economic Development Authority, as well as private sector partners, have an opportunity to audit tourism as well as what capabilities we have to build other industries. The focus should always be on what can be done to support jobs and create opportunities for our local community.
With respect to tourism, we can bolster what’s been working for our tourists and find ways to improve and enhance that experience, and ditch what we can see doesn’t work.
San Nicolas noted that the efforts don't all have to be grandiose and instead can be something as simple as cultural performances at the airport to greet our visitors. It's not something new, necessarily, but it's not been consistent. Rather, it's a special greeting reserved for only certain occasions.
For now, whether Moylan’s initiatives are the starting point, or another set of initiatives are thought up, there are more conversations to be had that would help Guam put its best foot forward.
We have an opportunity to make improvements; specifically, we have the time and we have hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money to help Guam improve the lives of its residents and its economy.
Let’s not squander this chance. We don’t know when we’ll get this much financial support again from the federal government. And we won’t have the time to have this conversation as a community again – or for much longer. We’ve been talking about reopening the island. Let's ensure that when tourists and potential business investors get here, they won't want to leave.