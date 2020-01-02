During the holidays, many of us gave and received presents.
It might not be a bad idea to, throughout the year, keep giving to those less fortunate, even if we do it less frequently and in whatever way we can.
A small act of giving can go a long way and could inspire someone, or even a whole family, to regain lost hope.
Giving doesn't have to cost a lot of money, although it may take some investment in time.
Recently, we've seen some examples of simple acts of kindness that can go a long way to help some of our fellow Guamanians.
In the Jan. 1 edition of The Guam Daily Post, we featured the young Taitano family. John Ray Taitano, his wife Jordine and their daughter Zekaya and son Zekariah have kept a Christmas Day tradition in which they prepare home-cooked meals, pack them individually and bring to places where homeless people congregate.
This year they made 50 meals and delivered them to the homeless in Hagåtña and Tamuning. When they started the tradition a few Christmases ago, they prepared 30 meals but they've seen more homeless each year, so they nearly doubled the meals this year.
The children get to choose the menu and help with the delivery. This experience hopefully will helps the Taitano children become caring, compassionate adults.
Another example comes from the Astumbo Fire Station firefighters in Dededo. The firefighters decided a few years ago that instead of exchanging Christmas gifts, they’d buy supplies for children in the area.
They've kept on with the tradition, and, for Christmas, they again went out to give supplies to more than 70 elementary school children in the Astumbo, Dededo neighborhood. The firefighters also received help from Modern Office Supply. Fire Capt. RD Santos, Lt. JK Borja, firefighter II JB Muña and firefighter I DC Siongco gave the presents to the students.
There are many others on Guam who give.
There's no doubt our community is plagued by a massive societal problem caused by addictions to drugs, or gambling, or both. The children in families living with these problems and those living in homelessness could use our help.
Giving cash will not fix their situations over the long term.
But if children in these troubled homes and the homeless see that there are people who care, maybe that's just the signal they need to be hopeful and to aim for better lives for themselves.
Let's keep on paying forward.