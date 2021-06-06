What is at the heart of Pride Month? Struggle and acceptance.
Once again, Guam and the world are dedicating time in June to celebrate and support members of the LGBTQ+ community. The timing isn’t random. In late June 1969, protesters in New York City rose up against police intimidation and violence, often called the Stonewall Riots.
It’s a harsh history to recognize, but like with other minorities, the legal system was, and in some respects still can be, heavily prejudiced against gays, lesbians and other non-straight, non-gender-binary conforming people. Not welcome in the light of day, LGBTQ+ people for many decades had no other safe social space but the nightlife: bars and clubs.
Unfortunately, this soft segregation makes it easy for bigots in and out of government to target those who are different from them. The Pulse shooting, where 49 people were killed and 53 more were wounded in Orlando, Florida in June 2016 shows that corralling and separating minority groups still puts our neighbors in danger.
For those of us who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, or asexual – these struggles, and especially the lives that have been lost should never be forgotten. Whatever measure of comfort and peace are given to the LGBTQ+ community today has been hard-fought and earned, not handed to us for free.
The days of police interfering with how we live may be gone, but Pride is more than just about partying the night away.
Pride Month is also a time to reflect on those who were persecuted for the progress we enjoy, to learn about the pioneers and heroes of queer history. It’s a time to empathize with those who are still closeted – who don’t feel safe or accepted to live their truth. Same-sex couples fortunate enough to be raising families have a chance to correct the self-doubts of others that a “traditional” family is out of their reach. As evidenced by our lieutenant governor and elected public auditor – being a part of this community doesn’t have to mean sacrificing a career, even one requiring public scrutiny and support. We hope successful members of this community can continue to inspire everyone to pursue their dream jobs.
We also applaud efforts to integrate everyone into Pride Month celebrations, because proud allies can do so much to stand up for those with less privilege, and continue stamp out the old, backwards ideologies of decades past. There’s a lot of philosophical overlap between LGBTQ+ issues and others in the ether.
Residents who may consider themselves “libertarian,” or otherwise oppose government intrusion in their lives definitely have shared values with the people who fly the rainbow flag. Both groups prioritize personal freedoms and advocate for laws to not dictate what can and can’t be done on private property.
Those who are dedicated to Guam’s self-determination can also recognize the intersecting of their quest and those of the LGBTQ+ community. Decolonizing our notions of gender, love and societal “norms” lifts up those who find themselves on the fringes of an island community shaped by Spain, Japan and the United States. Allowing indigenous spaces and events to recognize a more “native” outlook can help hundreds and thousands of teens and young adults navigating their identity to find strength among their people.
COVID-19 restrictions are easing, and the summer vibes get stronger. This month we hope there will be enough time and space to celebrate love and individuality – as well as acknowledge that for so many in the past and still for so many around the world today, acceptance is an active struggle.