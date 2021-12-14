Anyone visiting Guam for the first time or who is a recurring visitor should be able to appreciate – after leaving the air-conditioned hallways of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport terminal – the sense of tranquility the island offers.
The breezy weather warms one's face in the relatively calm arrivals area. The humidity embraces you and fills your lungs after long hours of recycled plane air.
There is no frenzy of cars and airport greeters and traffic noise, even though Guam's airport – before COVID-19 hit almost two years ago – saw between 1.5 million to 1.6 million tourists come and go every year, most recently in 2019.
Guam is not a hard sell as a destination for visitors who value a mix of resort ambiance, a relaxed vibe, slices of American shopping and dining, and relative safety. (We say "relative" because robbers have preyed on tourists on the island's beaches and sidewalks.)
But because the cost of airfare to Guam, accommodations and dining are not appealing to as many budget-conscious travelers as the island would like to see, in comparison with other Asia-Pacific destinations.
Any wrinkle in a tourist's experience here should be addressed. Taking care of the lingering problems of stray dogs, wild pigs and other recurring eyesores is not only for the benefit of tourists, but more so for the general well-being of the over 150,000 people who call Guam home.
The island's decision-makers and policy implementors have their work cut out for them in this regard.
Not far from the international airport terminal lies a breeding ground, or grounds, for stray dogs. There are strays everywhere on this island.
And also just a few miles from the airport, including in the village of Mongmong, lies one of the more disruptive feral pig infestation sites the island has seen in recent years. In this area, trash bins are left in disarray as wild pigs forage for food. This issue is also a health care concern, as diseases associated with swine include ringworm, leptospirosis and salmonella, just to name a few.
Now one would argue that tourists generally stay within the bubble of Tumon Bay, but that isn't always the case. Some vacation-seeking visitors want the experience of a Guam home, meaning bed and breakfast type accommodations. And we've seen visitors walking or biking around the island, including in the Mongmog-Toto-Maite area.
Would we rather see our tourists share pictures of Guam showing stray dogs and feral pigs, rusted appliances on roadsides and graffiti, or do we want their images of Guam to feature mostly fun, sand and sea?
Reimagining Guam
The Guam Visitors Bureau is crafting a "reimagine Guam" tourism revival campaign to bring tourists back in droves, an endeavor that could cost $50 million, of which $20 is already in the bag, thanks to the federal government's multibillion-dollar pandemic cash aid to the island.
We trust that GVB, with the oversight of the proper elected authorities, will consider the best and maximum use of these big bucks.
We hope a substantial chunk of the money goes toward helping mayors and others at the village level take care of the festering problems right here at home rather than pouring more money to paint a glossy picture of Guam abroad.
The cleaning and sprucing up of our island home should be one of the first steps before we roll out the tourism red carpet and drum up an image of Guam that might not be what visitors encounter out of the arrivals door.
The last thing we need, after our COVID-19 pandemic worries subside, is for tourists to come back only to feel their Guam experience was a letdown.