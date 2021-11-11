On Veterans Day, we remember and thank all who have served under the American flag - those who continue the missions today and and those who came before.
Recently, that fight has gone beyond what we’ve known before.
For over a century, our nation’s veterans served in conflicts near and far, including two world wars, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Afghanistan and in other places of conflict or in locations overseas and in the homeland where American troops are needed to maintain the peace.
These past two years, many of our men and women in the military have had the additional challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many among the Guam National Guard have been mobilized right here at home as part of the battle against SARS-CoV-2.
Our guard members have served at stand-up clinics to either immunize against or test for COVID-19 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, the old carnival site at Tiyan, and even the Micronesia Mall - not to mention hotel lobbies and other venues to assist the tourism and hospitality industry.
Soldiers and airmen have assisted at the airport or at quarantine and isolation sites, Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City.
Additionally, we have guard personnel who’ve recently returned from deployment to the Middle East. They, along with soldiers, sailors, submariners, Marines and Coast Guard personnel here on island continue defending the nation, working with allies in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and safeguarding regional residents as well.
We have a lot of veterans in Guam and around the world. They are our parents, neighbors, friends, cousins, siblings, children, former classmates, co-workers and fellow parishioners.
They deserve our acknowledgment for all they do.
But more than a “thank you,” they also need our support.
There are about 20 million veterans across the country - at least 10,000 here in Guam, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Other estimates place Guam veteran numbers at 20,000.
GotYour671 Vice President Roy Gamboa said he’s heartened by recent developments that point to improved services for veterans.
According to Gamboa, the last few years have been positive for veterans on island. The administration has reached out to the Hawaii VA office, committed to having a veterans' wing in the new hospital, and used a federal grant to train more service representatives to assist veterans.
Gamboa said perhaps even more than gratitude, understanding and compassion would be a welcome way to honor Veterans Day.
“There’s a lot of things that we are going through that we are dealing with on a daily basis. We may not have the scars physically, but there’s a lot of challenges,” he said.
“Just have a little understanding that some veterans are the way they are because of the things they’ve seen, the things they’ve had to do in the name of our island and defense of our country.”
Perhaps we all can also help by adding our voices to those of our local veterans and veterans groups. Let’s talk to our elected officials to ensure they know that our veterans should get the support they need from the local and federal governments. And in doing so, we support and thank them throughout the year for their daily acts of service and sacrifice.