Just in time for Christmas, the limit on social gatherings on Guam per group has been increased from five to 10.
This means we can have double the number of friends and family over for a holiday visit without worrying about our neighbors calling the police on us.
The new relaxed rules, which take effect today, starting at 8 a.m., also mean retail stores and churches can have 50% of their normal occupancy, which is double the prior restriction of 25%.
And diners enjoying outdoor meals may sit at tables not to exceed 10 people, which is double the previous limit. Indoor dining will have to wait.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced her decision on Monday, via a recorded video message, following two full weeks of Guam's COVID-19 area risk score falling from 5.0, which GovGuam considers the ideal, to consistent decreases from 4.2 two weeks ago to 1.6 over several days.
The CAR score is now 1.3, according to the Joint Information Center Monday night briefing.
The governor said, last month, that if the CAR Score were to drop to the ideal 5.0 or lower, she would lift social gathering restrictions.
"As you all did your part, we also made sure to increase our own testing capabilities," according to the governor.
The somewhat relaxed rules still leave us with the responsibility to continue our safety precautions.
We still need to mask up. We must keep at least a 6-foot distance. We must continue with hand-washing as part of our routine.
We must be responsible hosts of holiday gatherings with family and friends. Gathering outdoors is still ideal. And even when gathering at home, visitors still must wear masks and be mindful of safety practices.
These precautions have led us to today.
We must not let down our guard.
We do have to keep our numbers low so our students can go back to face-to-face classroom learning — and take back the life they had before COVID-19.
Let's not be reckless and torpedo the kids' chances to go back to school as soon as January. Hopefully.