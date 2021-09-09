Let's keep special-needs students from falling through the cracks

Starting the new school year while the COVID-19 pandemic persists is a challenge for many of our island's 28,000 public school students.
It is also a challenge for the Guam Department of Education, whose enormous task includes educating all special-needs students in public schools across the island.
And when our community's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked in the last few weeks, the job for GDOE and the parents or guardians of students with special needs became even tougher.
There are 1,752 special-needs students in our public schools.
Unlike private schools, which don't have the government mandate to serve the needs of special-needs students, GDOE has been carrying that enormous responsibility.
As a recipient of federal funds, GDOE is required to provide a "free appropriate public education ... to each qualified student with a disability who is in the school district's jurisdiction, regardless of the nature or severity of the disability," according to the U.S. Department of Education.
To say that GDOE's task is not easy on any given day would be an understatement.
Add to that the curveball that's been thrown at GDOE just a couple of weeks into the school year. With the community-wide spike in COVID-19 cases, 28,000 public school students abruptly paused face-to-face learning and shifted to learning via the internet from home or a community learning center.
But for some of the families of children with special needs, moving these students from a physical campus environment – where they get the closer attention of teachers and school aides and staffers, as well as the comfort of a routine they are used to – to online learning from home is a lot of change to adjust to in a short amount of time.
Looking at a computer screen throughout the school day does not really work well for certain students with special needs, some parents and guardians have stated.
Last school year, families of special-needs students were able to sign up for what's called the "hard copy" mode of learning. In this method, a representative of the student picks lessons on paper from the school and the child is taught at home using the materials the school provided.
This year, GDOE, saddled with perennial teacher staffing shortages, scrapped the paper lessons model to narrow the choices to in-person learning and learning remotely via the internet.
It worked until GDOE had to shut down physical schools again.
This situation might have been more manageable if the duration of the physical schools' shutdown was as short as two weeks as the department had initially discussed.
Now that the duration of remote learning remains up in the air, the concern from parents with special needs children is growing.
Some parents and guardians are clamoring for the return of paper lessons for special-needs students.
They tried this model last school year and realized this is the better fit for their children.
GDOE officials have said the department does not have the capability to support the distribution of hard copy packets on a district level with student instruction five days a week.
One parent asked at a recent meeting if the department would – once face-to-face learning reopens – consider providing additional instructional days for special-needs students who may have fallen behind during distance learning.
“Definitely, we always look at individualizing the student’s educational plan, however, when it comes to special education, we cannot offer more than what we are offering other students,” said Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Tom Babauta.
There must be a way to provide students with the resources they need to catch up.
GDOE received a staggering $287 million in federal education funding to assist the department with keeping students educated during the pandemic.
With that kind of cash, there must be a way to provide hard copy materials to 1,752 special-needs students.
We recognize that GDOE is trying to better meet the needs of special education students and the student population in general. As an example, GDOE is hiring more than 100 one-to-one aides.
At the end of the day, we hope GDOE will find ways to keep special-needs students from slipping through the cracks.
The solutions and execution will not happen overnight.
But bringing up the challenges and possible solutions for more public discourse could help GDOE find the right balance between meeting its mandates and the reality of the funding availability – or priority.