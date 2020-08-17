Now that we're in the first week of a 14-day Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, let's get serious about adhering to the COVID-19 safety rules.
Wear a mask. Practice hand washing/sanitizing. Avoid getting close to anyone outside of your household. Limit your errands to the bare necessities and urgent matters.
We all know these are common-sense actions. But we also know, prior to the imposition of PCOR1, that many of our residents have taken certain precautions for granted. Not everyone wore masks. Not everyone kept a distance of at least 6 feet when out and about.
We saw crowds gathered in clubs and stores and at funerals, and we are now all paying for a collective failure to stick to the rules.
This two-week PCOR1 pause on public activities provides us a chance to reset. We had relaxed in taking precautions at gatherings, and now COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Schools had just reopened physical classrooms and nearly 9,000 Guam public school students were about to start face-to-face learning when the governor issued the order to restore restrictions due to COVID-19.
Rules have to be followed so we don't have to see a long, drawn-out PCOR1.
Many small business owners and private sector workers are concerned about their livelihoods. GovGuam needs to work toward programs that would give the small businesses and private sector workers financial safety nets that will not leave them feeling there are two classes in our island community – one fed by GovGuam payroll spending, and the rest of the island whose bread and butter come from the private sector.
Overall, between March and August, Guam still has a low rate of postitive tests for COVID-19, at 1.8%.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said, while it is true that our positive test rate over the life of this pandemic is 1.8%, the past week has shown alarming numbers. And she and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio are among the COVID-19-positive numbers, though both said their symptoms have been moderate.
The rate for people testing positive has nearly doubled to 3.2% in the past week.
"In just this month, we confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19," the governor said, adding, "This alone represents 29% of our confirmed cases since March – evidence that we are worse off than at the beginning of our pandemic.
"Of greater concern is Guam's hospitalization rate for COVID-19. While our hospitalization rate remained stable at just two to three a couple of weeks ago, it stands at 11 today," the governor said.
It's not ideal for the economy to nearly shut down – again – when businesses have barely had the chance to resume operations.
The crucial thing for all of us to do is to make this 14-day pause count.
Anyone who flouts the safety rules should be prosecuted.