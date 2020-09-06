Let's not just wait for the vaccine, an active search for solutions is needed

A vaccine by the end of the year seems like a dim light at the end of a long and dark tunnel.
But at least there’s hope.
Currently, the island’s COVID-19 numbers continue to grow – as does the divide between those who want to close the island to safeguard the community’s health and those who are asking to reopen businesses so they can make a living. Hundreds of stores and businesses are closed and more than 30,000 Guamanians are relying on federal unemployment benefits.
The governor, on Friday, said in speaking with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper – who leads Operation Warp Speed, the search for a COVID-19 vaccine – that Guam will receive the vaccine.
"My request was to make sure that we are on that list of distribution and he assured me that we will be on that list of distribution,” the governor noted during her COVID-19 press briefing. “So I am assured by the highest person of the Department of Defense and who is also very involved in the work of vaccines.”
Officials anticipate the vaccines will be distributed beginning in November with more being made available leading into 2021. It would be great if we’re at the top of the list, but perhaps more realistically, we can hope Guam is somewhere in the middle.
In the meantime, the governor has extended the current Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 by another week in hopes of slowing the increase in numbers. Three weeks into PCOR1 hasn’t shown any signs of slowing the spread.
In August alone, Guam’s new positive cases jumped by more than 1,000.
Guam’s total COVID-19 numbers as of Friday was 1,619 – that’s just 13 shy of Vermont’s reported 1,632, as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Population. Vermont has a population of 623,989, more than four times the size of Guam. It recently allowed more than 15,000 college students to return to Vermont – with a strict testing regiment. Of the roughly 27,000 tests completed, there were 33 positive.
Outside of increased testing, it’s not clear what Vermont is doing different to help it keep a low rate of spread. They’re also quarantining new arrivals and there are other restrictions. Incidentally, Vermont’s economic agency also has a program that is promoting their local businesses online.
As we wait for a vaccine, it might help if we looked at areas such as Vermont that are doing well and see what practices make sense for Guam – and then implement those measures. Let's be proactive and find ways to help ourselves.
Otherwise, we may be looking at continuous lockdown until the vaccine gets here. And while we may be on the list, it’s unclear where on the list we are.
President Barack Obama said, "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."
We really can't keep waiting for other people to wade into the Pacific Ocean to save us. Maybe the brightest candle of hope is the one we light ourselves.