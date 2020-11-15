Let's not let COVID-19 shut down our holiday season

On March 15, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed Guam’s first three cases of COVID-19.
And then everything shut down.
Nine months later, many restrictions have been lifted but we remain in an extended public health emergency with safer-at-home directives and restrictions on our churches, stores and ability to gather as a community.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus has penetrated the island and other communities around the world and has had an impact many never anticipated.
We’re not sure how or if we can celebrate the holiday traditions we grew up with - from Thanksgiving dinner and Black Friday shopping in November to novenas and midnight Mass in December.
As of Saturday morning, the government of Guam linked the deaths of 93 Guamanians to the virus since testing started in March — 5,924 residents have confirmed positive. Currently, there are 1,890 residents with active cases of the virus. The good news is 3,942 people have recovered.
While the governor has said that if Guam’s numbers improve — specifically the COVID Area Risk Score — she’ll ease restrictions further for the holiday season, unfortunately the numbers are trending up instead of down. Guam's score went from 23.5 last week Tuesday to 39.3 as of Friday night.
The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread, according to the Joint Information Center. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below, making it the goal in a new campaign with the carrot of a more “normal” holiday season dangled before our community. The governor’s Strive for Five campaign encourages everyone to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.
The community is already starting to make adjustments - perhaps not wholly in response to the governor’s campaign but in line with the effort to reduce the number of cases on island.
The Archdiocese of Agana announced the Santa Marian Kåmalen procession usually held on Dec. 8 will not take place. Instead of the traditional procession in Hagåtña, which draws thousands, the archdiocese will drive the statue of Santa Marian Kåmalen to Catholic churches throughout the island without making stops.
And the Salvation Army has announced that the annual Thanksgiving meal at the Chamorro Village won’t be held. The tradition, which draws masses of volunteers together with many more residents seeking a holiday meal, will be altered. Thanksgiving meals will be ordered from local hotels and distributed house to house by staff and village mayors.
We appreciate the Archdiocese and the Salvation Army finding ways to continue these celebrations of faith and community in ways that keep the safety of our greater community in mind.
It is an effort we might all try to emulate in the hopes of keeping another Guamanian from catching the virus.
Just as many people altered Halloween festivities or came up with new ones, we must do so again with Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Arguably, these family-focused holidays will be tougher than staying home from trick-or-treating, but as we wait for the vaccine that will help us create our new “normal” we must do all we can to protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors and friends.
Simple changes include: scheduling family gatherings online instead of getting together in person; shopping for gifts online with curbside pickup; minimizing the number of people who go Christmas shopping; and having a list in hand before walking into the store to reduce the time you’re in an enclosed space with others.
The Salvation Army and other charitable organizations that operate through the holiday season are looking for donations in all forms - call your favorite charity and see what they need and perhaps you can start a new tradition with the family of holiday giving.
We can’t let this pandemic shut down our holiday season.
Let's start with keeping up with the basics of wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing. Also, if you're not feeling well, stay home and stay away from family members even if you think it is just a common cold. Taking these steps as individuals will help us, as a community, out of pandemic-induced restrictions.
We each can do something small, restrictions or no, to brighten our Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays a little more. If you come up with ideas that you’d like to share, send a note to goodnews@postguam.com.