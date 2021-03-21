In the past year, there’s been a disparity seen between government and private sector workers.
An announcement from Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas about the ability to use American Rescue Plan funds to provide an increase in pay for “essential workers” up to $13 an hour, could help ease the struggles of many in the private sector and with it the disparity caused by the pandemic.
While the island’s government and a majority of private sector businesses were shut down in March 2020, a number of private sector workers started to feel the hurt in paychecks as early as January as the novel coronavirus started to impact tourist markets in Asia.
The flow of tourism, which is one of Guam’s primary economic engines, didn’t come to a stop with the governor’s announcement of a public health emergency. Slowly, as the impact of the virus hit, Guamanians working with tour groups or driving taxis started seeing less business and less working hours.
Some were furloughed before then-President Donald Trump announced a national emergency, which was just a day or two before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was forced to shut the island down after receiving news of potential COVID-19 patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital.
And many of those private sector employees had to wait weeks or months to receive federally-funded pandemic unemployment assistance to get through the past year. Certainly, local and federal emergency food distribution programs, along with the moratorium on evictions helped many families who otherwise may have found themselves homeless and hungry.
Meanwhile, government of Guam workers and officials continued to receive paychecks.
There were some who called for the governor to furlough government employees. And while on the surface this may seem like an equalizer, there is truth to what the governor has said – that furloughing thousands of government workers would only have meant longer lines at food distributions and many more people in jeopardy of not being able to pay their mortgages or rent.
The disparity between the two situations, however, is there for any reasonable person to see.
The local legislation, Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020, also known as the Rise Act, aims to help provide some fairness to those in the private sector. However, there’s been a question of equity as local senators restricted the payments to primarily private sector workers - though it also limits eligibility to those making $40,000 in adjusted income per year.
The legislation requires $30 million be set aside for funding.
The recently passed American Rescue Plan, however, permits the use of Guam’s estimated $660 million for an increase in pay for “essential workers” up to $13 an hour, according to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.
"We have heard the calls for equity from our essential workers, and were very pleased that the Senate enabled this provision for them to be eligible for additional pay," San Nicolas said.
"The local government must now take the steps necessary to make essential worker compensation happen, and we look forward to those who have been on the front-lines sustaining our economy, health, and safety finally receive the support they deserve.”
San Nicolas said the legislation could include those essential workers in the private sector, to include nurses as well as others whose continued work ensured people were able to get food and other necessities.
"The provisions are to be established by the local government," San Nicolas stated. "If they wish to include private sector workers as I believe they should, they need to include that in their program specifics they transmit to treasury for consideration."
To be clear, this funding mechanism would be available to government and private sector alike, including employees such as those at the Department of Corrections who, as of Saturday, still hadn’t received the hazardous pay they were owed going as far back as November 2020.
We’ve pointed out previous efforts to help those in need during this pandemic, including the $20 million for Prugråman Salåppe' when GovGuam received about $100 million - a fraction of the approximately $660 million it is now expecting to receive in the coming days.
This is an opportunity to assist those whose paychecks were impacted most. And what’s more, there’s already legislation place that would allow for swift implementation if local leaders agreed to do it.
We encourage the administration to take another step towards helping private sector workers who need the most help.