Life's still rough for many unemployed

While many government functions have reopened and business establishments have resumed operations in a limited capacity, we should not forget there are still countless Guam residents who remain unemployed – three months into the pandemic.
The local government's handling of unemployment aid programs leaves a lot of room for improvement. So far GovGuam has failed to put money into the hands of tens of thousands of people who have not seen a full paycheck or any paycheck at all since March. It's not a question of money. At least $276 million in federal funds sit in a bank waiting to be released – if the Guam Department of Labor can fix the glitches and hitches.
The continuing struggles of Guam's unemployed was evident during the Feed the Need food distribution of basic necessities in Yigo yesterday.
The first in line, Ely Tumanguil, drove to the Yigo Gym at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. In previous food distribution events, he came home with nothing. Supplies had run out.
This time, he didn't want to risk coming home empty handed again.
“We don’t have work, so I got in my car and decided to wait in line,” said Tumanguil.
By 8:30 a.m. Wednesday the line of cars waiting to pick up a bag of food stretched over a mile down Marine Corps Drive from the gym past Yigo McDonald's.
With the generous donations from local businesses and members of the community, 1,000 bags of food were distributed into households. Each contained a 5-pound bag of Calrose rice, various canned meats and vegetables, soups, and other non-perishable items.
These were the result of the collective efforts of volunteers who all share the desire to help.
But volunteer efforts can only go so far.
People shouldn't have to sleep in their cars just so they won't miss a bag of rice.
Unemployment checks should have been in the hands of thousands of Guam residents weeks ago.