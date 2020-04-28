By now, most everyone who has gone through the COVID-19 roadblocks can agree their usefulness and practicality have been in doubt from the start.
The Guam National Guard soldiers and airmen, to their credit, did what they were told. And that's to stand in the heat and sometimes rain, in the middle of a highway, to remind motorists they should practice safety precautions because of COVID-19. And if motorists had questions, the Guardsmen said motorists can call 311.
These soldiers and airmen did their job in the most courteous way and ought to be commended for their conduct even though motorists knew the Guardsmen understood what they were saying had little impact or practicality.
But going back to the scripted comments the Guardsmen were told to say to motorists – that information was well-known to Guam residents. So funneling motorists into one lane in each direction at these roadblocks only did the opposite of what the government was trying to do – reduce close contact with other people and get people in and out of traffic quickly so they can stay home.
With the roadblocks issue now moot, we hope our local government can focus on what's more important.
The governor's plan to extend the public health emergency for 30 more days provides more opportunity for our elected officials to zero in on solutions to help ease the economic distress our island residents – who aren't on the GovGuam payroll – are going through now.
The governor was again under the spotlight Monday, facing questions about what she can do to help, given so many of the island's residents are suffering economically. Referring to the federal government-funded direct economic aid and unemployment benefits that haven't yet arrived, the governor assured, quite adamantly, she isn't standing between the federal money and the people who need it. The federal jobless benefits and direct aid from the CARES Act aren't available to Guam residents just yet, her administration has said.
"I am not holding any of this money back. Why would I?" the governor answered.
It's worth repeating that the possibility for the government of Guam to provide direct aid to households in need is still waiting to be fully explored. It doesn't help people going through hardships that the local government is taking credit for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits as if it's GovGuam's own.
For the administration, and the local senators, it's really a question of whether there's a willingness to provide aid – urgently through local efforts – without jeopardizing federal programs.
We suggest the governor once again assemble the wise men and women in her Cabinet, have their eyes closed, and make them internalize what it would be like if they're not getting paid for six weeks.
They've got to get out of the comfort of their fully funded paychecks, plus 25% in COVID-19 differential, to understand what it's like to have nothing in these troubling and uncertain times.