Light sentence for once 'queenpin' of Guam drug-dealing could embolden other drug traffickers

Lovelia Mendoza was queen in her drug-dealing heyday on Guam.
In fact, the top federal judge on Guam, Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, referred to her as the “queenpin” when Mendoza was sentenced Tuesday for yet another drug offense.
By her own admission, Mendoza was not a small-time drug trafficker.
She testified during the trial for one of her co-actors that she started selling methamphetamine in 2014.
She claimed poverty drove her to sell drugs.
At first, the volume was 3 to 5 grams at a time, as she received her meth supply initially on credit.
Eventually, she found her own major supplier.
“I was able to get my own supply by the pounds. By this time, I had people who worked for me and sold for me," she said in court in February while testifying against one of her lieutenants, “I’ve had so many working for me during that time."
Meth and cocaine
On April 17, 2017, agents and task force officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration searched Mendoza’s residence and found 537 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or “ice,” and approximately 30 grams of cocaine. Mendoza also was in possession of $98,555 in cash. Not long after the raid, Mendoza pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
In her latest case, Mendoza, now 39, orchestrated – while she was out on release in the first case – the delivery of 418 grams of meth, which federal prosecutors estimated was worth as much as $146,545 in street value at the time.
This latest case earned her a sentence of four years in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility after she admitted to the charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride. The prosecutor asked for up to 6-1/2 years – the maximum in the sentencing range.
The defendant’s attorney requested five years for Mendoza.
But the federal court gave her points for her recovery from drug abuse and for giving information to the feds against former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, her ex-boyfriend who committed extortion and accepted bribes in exchange for the use of government mailboxes by an informant posing as a drug dealer.
Runner got longer prison sentence than drug boss
Mendoza also testified against one of her drug runners, Mark Mayo, who didn’t cut a plea deal and went to trial. Mayo got a longer prison term – 10 years – than his drug boss. Mayo was charged in connection with his role in picking up a drug package for Mendoza that the feds had intercepted and replaced with a dummy substance with a tracking device.
At the end of the day, Mendoza’s second conviction won't mean she’ll spend more time in prison for the second case.
Her four-year sentence, handed down Tuesday, will be served concurrently, or simultaneously, with the first sentence issued against her in 2018 – for eight years.
This means, as a repeat offender, there will be no additional prison time for her.
She was 36 when she was first sentenced in 2018.
This means she’ll be out of prison by the time she’s 44, still at the prime of her life, while the many drug addicts she made money off of and poisoned still could be stuck in a vicious cycle of drug abuse.
In her statement to the court, Mendoza’s words sounded hollow when you think of the many sons, daughters, parents and other loved ones of Guam families victimized by her drug trafficking.
'I took part in corruption'
“As successful as I was to do it, I could have channeled it to do something else. I feel really horrible that I took a part in corruption and the downfall of this community and children,” Mendoza said Tuesday in court.
A repeat drug trafficker's light sentence does not deter others from doing the same thing Mendoza did.
With the money that can be gained by drug traffickers, the outcome of Mendoza's cases could embolden future drug dealers.
The countless families victimized by her drug operation have lost. In this case, the drug trafficker won.