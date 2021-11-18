Like GDOE, lawmakers may need to 'cross level' budget priorities to ensure schools are funded

Guam’s elected officials need to hone in on what the priorities are for the island and then ensure they’re properly funded. Once that’s done, then hopefully education will be near the top.
The Guam Department of Education is staring at a $45 million shortfall “that would impact most of the operations at the department,” according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
The agency had actually discussed a budget request of $291.4 million but lawmakers trimmed that to $205 million for the current fiscal year.
GDOE officials were keen on making that work with cost-cutting measures.
But let’s face it, shutting off the lights at the end of the day and making sure all the water faucets are shut tight will help, but not by $45 million.
Luckily, two things are working in the government of Guam’s favor in terms of funds, school enrollment has dropped again, bringing the total number of students to roughly 26,600. Not long ago, that number was about 31,000.
The second thing is that federal funds, to the tune of $34 million, will be the epoxy that fills the gaping financial hole.
That still leaves GDOE with a shortfall of more than $10 million. And the government is looking at more federal funds pouring into the island. Perhaps some of that can help GDOE so that it can hire the teachers it needs - maybe even give them and school staff the extra 15% or 25% pay that nurses and police officers are getting for possibly coming into contact with COVID-19 - and take care of some long-standing debts.
Roughly $3.5 million in merit bonuses is owed to employees for at least three years. There’s an additional $1 million in the Bonus, Retention and Incentives Program that goes back to 2004, that has never been paid. There’s also the matter of the nursing pay increase added to its costs this summer by lawmakers.
“However, when you get your budget reduced it gets harder to cover those mandates,” Fernandez said.
“At this point, we are factoring those costs into our spending plan. If we do get additional resources to cover those mandates that would be a great solution. And we will be discussing that with the Guam Education Board on Monday and hopefully going to our elected officials to see what we can do to make our department whole,” he said.
Some of the anticipated federal money will be reimbursement for the earned income tax credit. Lawmakers have either discussed or passed legislation that spends roughly $60 million, if not more. Perhaps some of that spending can be revisited and money repurposed to help our schoolchildren.
Additionally, President Joe Biden just signed into law the monstrous $2.1 trillion infrastructure package which provides $193 million for Guam.
Maybe, just as GDOE is being forced to cross level classrooms and maximize certified teachers, lawmakers can legalize budgets to cancel wants with those things that our community, and the future of our community, need.