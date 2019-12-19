There are still a few days left before Christmas and that means there's time for us to help make a difference in people's lives. Gifts in wrapping paper and ribbons would be wonderful but generosity doesn't have to be given in a colorfully-wrapped present.
Sometimes, the best kinds of gifts come in the form of kindness.
We can give words of encouragement to someone who is having a rough time. We can give gifts by volunteering our time or giving someone a ride to the clinic, pharmacy, post office or to the grocery store to someone we know well. We can offer a recommendation to a hard worker who needs a second job or a day job.
It's not hard to see that there are people and families in our midst who are going through hardships.
In some cases, a simple act of kindness can make a world of difference. What to you can be a small action can boost someone who was ready to give up and instead to take that one extra step toward pushing past the hurdles they face.
If we have some money to spare, there are things we can pay for – things that will go a long way toward boosting the confidence of someone having a tough time. A jobseeker who needs a haircut for a job interview would appreciate the help of paying for the cost. A senior citizen who is living alone could use some holiday cheer with a cleaning or lawn care service or even just caroling. A young parent who works two jobs could use a day of help with babysitting to get some errands done. Young parents may also appreciate a gift card for baby diapers or an extra meal. A neighbor who doesn't have friends or family visiting for the holidays could use some home-cooked holiday meals. Workers who are away from families might appreciate a phone card for calling overseas. There are Guamanians who need at least a one-time visit to a doctor or dentist and that one visit will mean a lot to ease their discomfort or pain. Our doctors and dentists could open their generosity for this type of giving.
In The Guam Daily Post's Hope for the Holidays program, we asked Guamanians to suggest who might be deserving of a little holiday cheer this Christmas. We received many letters recommending a family or an individual who could use some cheer.
We thank the many concerned Guamanians who took the time to write and describe the hardships others are going through.
What these letter writers did was give the initial act of kindness by caring. They care about neighbors, friends, coworkers, casual acquaintances and others. And they put action to that concern. Now it's up to the rest of us to do our part or do more.
Let's practice the spirit of giving because many of us are fortunate enough to give help even in the smallest of ways.