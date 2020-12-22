Congress has struck a deal on a second national pandemic assistance bill of $900 billion. By today, both houses are expected to vote on the legislation and the president reportedly is likely to sign it.
That will likely mean more federal money to Guam residents via the local government.
And as it did earlier this year, the pressure is on the local government to ensure that money flows quickly to Guamanians, thousands of whom are left without jobs.
If all hurdles are passed in the next few days, then Guamanians who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic can continue to receive $300 in federal unemployment.
The package would give $600 direct payments to individuals and boost unemployment payments by $300 a week, The Washington Post reports. The bill also includes billions for small businesses, food assistance, vaccine distribution, transit and health care. It extends a moratorium on foreclosures and provides $25 billion in rental aid.
This additional assistance will come to Guam as much of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds expire.
According to the latest unemployment report, Guam faces a 17% unemployment rate – the highest in the island’s history. And the Guam Department of Labor chief economist noted that the 17% figure doesn’t take certain factors into consideration, otherwise the number would have been higher.
Regardless of the rate, many island residents are currently relying on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance money. The PUA program covers unemployment until Dec. 26 – that’s this week.
Others, who’ve not been able to get any PUA in spite of having lost their jobs or work hours and filing months ago, are still waiting for assistance.
We acknowledge that GDOL had a monumental task of standing up a distribution system in months, though it’s extremely important that the agency take a not-so-long but hard look at those issues that have delayed payments to those who are still waiting and figure out how to fix them.
Similarly, the Guam Housing Corp. and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority need to figure out how to get the mortgage relief program going. Thus far, 122 families have applied since the program started in October and not one of those families has received help, according to officials at last week’s GHC board meeting.
Additionally, GHURA officials noted during their meeting last week that the CARES Act funds allotted to them hasn’t all been spent. These funds were aimed to help local residents and if that money isn’t moving, then Guam runs the risk of losing the money.
And it’s admirable that the Department of Revenue and Taxation has been able to pay out 85,503 Economic Impact Payment Program checks totaling about $145 million or roughly 97.01% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury. DRT Director Dafne Shimizu said her team is working diligently to get EIP by Dec. 31 out to people who filed the proper documents by the deadlines – Oct. 15 for those filing tax returns and Nov. 21 for non-filers.
We know some agencies – DRT among them – shared the lack of manpower even before the pandemic. And during the pandemic, on top of the regular operations and trying to figure out how to deliver that help to residents while following health and safety mandates, they've had to deliver on additional mandates. Some agencies are faring better than others, but there's no doubt they all could use some help as Guam looks to receive more federal money to disburse to local residents.
Guam has been the recipient of more than $1 billion in federal funds just for this pandemic alone.
In September, one of the concerns raised by members of Congress as talks were then underway for another nationwide pandemic assistance bill was the delay in spending the money and getting the help to those who need it most. It's taken this long for a very divided Congress to reach an agreement on this next bailout legislation, and state governments are being closely watched.
The government of Guam must begin preparations now for the next wave of relief funds, not wait until the money gets here. Del. Michael San Nicolas and Adelup's Washington, D.C., liaison Madeleine Bordallo must start working together to work out any kinks between local agencies and federal counterparts.
There needs to be a plan that takes into consideration the needs of each agency against their mandates – old and new – to ensure they have the help they need to manage the funds that are supposed to be helping the people of Guam.
Adelup must gather its Cabinet to determine which government of Guam employees can be detailed to augment manpower in another agency that's providing an essential service and supporting new mandates.