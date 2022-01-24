Local programs aren’t improving rate of residents who choose not to work

The Leon Guerrero administration, when releasing a new study from the local Department of Labor, focused on a 3.3 percentage point reduction in the island’s unemployment rate from the prior June report.
“The total number of unemployed people in September 2021 was 5,660, or 8.1%, a substantial decrease from the pandemic-urged high of 19.4% in December 2020,” Adelup touted in a statement.
But another statistic that is included in the quarterly analysis shows a perennial problem that hampers our island’s economy: the number of people who simply do not want a job.
“Unemployed” for the purposes of this government report covers only those who are without a job and actively seeking employment. Those not looking for work, but old enough to do so, are classified as “not in the labor force” by GDOL.
In September 2021, 49% of the island’s residents 16 years of age and older were not employed by choice. Of the 54,190 people “not in the labor force,” 93% answered they “did not want a job” when surveyed.
Just under 3,800 people wanted a job, but weren’t looking for work. While most didn’t provide a reason why this was the case, common responses included:
• Family responsibility: 1,260.
• Believe no job available: 950.
• Cannot find work: 950.
• School attendance: 630.
The last time 70% of the people who could work on Guam were actually working was in June 1992, according to data GDOL maintains. That’s 30 years without that strong of a workforce, let alone an improvement on the three-decades-old benchmark.
While the yearslong pandemic can make it hard to see proverbial silver linings in an ever-gray sky, there are several indicators that now is a good time for elected leaders to lean into business creation and expansion in order to get more people working.
First, programs already exist that incentivize new industries, including green economy careers. For instance, people not interested in 9-to-5 jobs can easily pair approved tax breaks with the G3 Makerspace in CHamoru Village, and start their own local manufacturing businesses.
With more federal pandemic bailout funds available to spend, and a local budget cycle beginning, we hope more financial focus can be paid to the initiatives already progressing, to allow successful ones to support more entrepreneurs and startup businesses.
Second, some companies are generating enough money to hire more people, with several job fairs announced within the last six months. While it is certainly encouraging to see companies building back their rosters to pre-pandemic levels, it’s also clear that others could use economic help to stay open.
Fortunately, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has given the governor and senators a gift in the form of official guidance on how to use American Rescue Plan subsidies to fund tax decreases.
Final rules on spending this money say it cannot be used to “directly or indirectly offset a reduction in net tax revenue resulting from a change in law, regulation, or administrative interpretation.”
As long as there is not net loss of revenue resulting from a tax decrease enacted into law, ARP funds can be used to fund government operations.
“If a state or territory cuts taxes during this period, it must demonstrate how it paid for the tax cuts from sources other than (ARP funds), such as by enacting policies to raise other sources of revenue, by cutting spending, or through higher revenue due to economic growth,” the federal guidance states.
Meeting or exceeding prior-year revenue – which the government of Guam has been doing as of late – would demonstrate it was a good policy for overall, or net, economic growth.
Funding tax breaks, if feasible, would go a long way to allowing more businesses to hire workers, or even afford more competitive and attractive salaries.
More can be done to help get 54,000 more people to contribute to our island economy, and Congress has given enough money – billions of dollars – in order for our territory to do more.
For the businesses that could use tens of thousands of local customers to help offset a still-depressed tourism industry, for the families that are eventually going to run out of federal unemployment, rent and utility aid – we hope our elected leaders act to build confidence in our local job market.
Because 54,000 people just aren’t convinced it’s worth it to work, and that needs to change.