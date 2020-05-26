The issue of high overtime costs in the government of Guam's law enforcement departments isn't new.
Some agencies such as the Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department are among the most visible on the streets and are on call 24-7, so overtime spending is, to some extent, an expected cost and that's why they are allocated a certain amount for overtime each year.
What's still shocking is the level of overtime that has been incurred by a few individuals – particularly in GFD and the Department of Corrections, as the recently released audit report on the law enforcement agencies' overtime expenses has found.
To mention just a few examples, a fire captain made $63,392 in overtime in fiscal year 2019 alone. A Department of Corrections officer I made $42,266 in overtime in that same budget year.
The top earners of overtime pay at GFD had OT payments that were between $34,000 and $43,000 on average, annually, the audit report released by the Office of Public Accountability found.
At DOC, the top recipients of overtime pay received, on average, $23,000 to $31,000 annually.
And at GPD, overtime costs for the top 10 earners were, on average, between $15,000 and $32,000 annually.
With the starting salary for an entry-level public safety officer costing less than $30,000 annually, GFD could have hired two new firefighters based on the fire captain's overtime pay alone.
GFD management had offered an explanation on the findings of the audit, stating, in part, that when certain positions are vacated, it takes time to replace vacated jobs, causing certain individuals' overtime hours to escalate. The same GFD management also pointed out that in some cases, firefighters get called in to assist the Guam National Guard or the Reserve.
While the explanations make sense on the surface, GFD's rationalization only makes sense if the department has not been experiencing the same problem – and ending with runaway costs on overtime – almost every year for years now.
From a taxpayer perspective, it is not acceptable to continue to see GFD and DOC grossly overspend their given overtime budgets. GPD has shown progress in cutting down on overtime spending, so why can't GFD and DOC?
All three departments spent more than their original overtime budget, according to the audit: GFD at 146%; DOC, a whopping 204%; and GPD at 107% of budget, the audit found.
GPD has set a good example by decreasing its overtime cost by 33% – although it still overshot its budget but by only 7%.
GFD and DOC know the situations involving personnel who retire, quit or get fired will recur. And calls for firefighters to assist with National Guard or Reserve duties will happen again.
So we hope their upcoming fiscal 2020 audits will be the last of these high expenses on overtime.
One of the many solutions they could implement is to hire part-time firefighters and part-time corrections officers.
They will be called only when a shortage of manpower exists.
With the uncertainty of jobs in the private sector, there shouldn't be a lack of applicants for part-time work.
This problem will keep on repeating, to the detriment of taxpayers and the public's safety if the same problems keep getting the same approaches to try and solve them.
Without changes, it's madness to expect better results.