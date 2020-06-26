Restaurant owner Jeff Pleadwell on Wednesday shared a concern.
His restaurant, like many such establishments on the island, was already facing challenges regaining customer confidence in light of COVID-19, even when the local government had eased dining-in restrictions.
On Wednesday, another obstacle was thrown in as if the restaurant industry wasn't already struggling.
His business and 29 other business establishments were lumped together – given unwanted publicity – after they were identified by a government of Guam press release as the places that were visited by some of the Air Force service members who were part of a unit that had a cluster of 35 COVID-19 cases.
Not all of the airmen in this unit tested positive. They do belong to the unit that has a cluster of 35 COVID-19 cases while deployed on Guam, but this context was not that clear in the government press release. A total of 127 were tested as part of this cluster.
Let's be clear: The airmen who disregarded the military's directive to limit their movement should be punished. They were limited only between two locations: 1.) at the Guam Reef Hotel, where they had been on restricted stay; and 2.) on Andersen Air Force Base, after having arrived on the island on a military transport. The violation is something the command of the 36th Wing on the Air Force base has assured will be dealt with. And as the Air Force values of "integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do" are to be followed, then the airmen who violated the directive will be held accountable under military code and rules.
So while the military command takes care of its own violators, let's go back to how GovGuam handled this issue and how other clusters involving local residents were handled.
The public does have the right to know where the COVID-19 patients have been, as part of broader awareness and tracing efforts.
Treating different clusters of patients differently
But it's clear that in the case of the airmen – who contracted the disease because of their deployment here – they were treated differently than the local residents who were part of prior COVID-19 clusters.
The Guam Daily Post had requested, in previous clusters of COVID-19, information that would have helped the public know if they were in places where the prior COVID-19 patients have been to.
In prior COVID-19 cases and clusters, the Department of Public Health and Social Services did not identify – even when asked – the public places where the patients had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 or exposed others to the disease. We were told that specificity on locations would violate federal law on health privacy. We had a tough time even getting acknowledgment that clinic and hospital workers were among the first COVID-19 cases.
Never was it shared by the government in press releases where they went to buy groceries or restaurant food.
And here we are, with the airmen's case. Businesses were all lumped together on a list of establishments visited by airmen before they knew they had COVID-19 or were associated with a unit that has service members who tested positive.
The thing is, Pleadwell said, the airmen who visited his restaurant were not among those who tested positive, as stated by one of the airmen who called him.
But that didn't matter. The government press release painted all 30 business establishments as hosts of COVID-infected patients, even though the positive tests may have come after their visit to the establishments, or even if they didn't even test positive at all. And many of the restaurants named had served to-go food; not dine-in service.
Once his restaurant was in the news because of the airmen's visit, Pleadwell said, his staff got nasty calls from people.
GovGuam's very public sharing of the news of business establishments visited by the airmen offers a contrast to the withholding of information on the public places visited by members of the local cluster of cases from the Iglesia Ni Cristo.
GovGuam had not released which restaurants, stores, clinics, hospitals and other public places the Iglesia Ni Cristo cluster had been to – even though it's a likely scenario they visited far more public places than the airmen did.
In the case of the airmen, there has also been a chorus of criticism from local senators – seeking reelection – against military transparency.
In the Iglesia Ni Cristo cluster, Guam's governor named the church a “COVID Hero.” The church was described in the "hero" award as a "proactive partner" of GovGuam against a pandemic.
The irony here is the airmen got COVID-19 because they were deployed to serve here. They arrived on May 25 and the first of their cases showed symptoms more than two weeks later, on June 11, according to the military in a previous timeline.
But they, and the local business establishments they've been to, are treated like pariahs.
There's a lot to ponder here.