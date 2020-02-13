Former Sen. Judith Guthertz testified on Wednesday as one of the victims in the machete attack near the entrance to the University of Guam last year.
On June 4, 2019, as cars with students, professors and University of Guam campus visitors were heading toward the Route 10 intersection, several of the vehicles were attacked by a group of youth, two of whom were charged in the case, Guthertz testified at the sentencing.
The incident caused serious damage to the vehicles and for the drivers like her, Guthertz said, the emotional trauma remains.
It also left Guthertz, who teaches at the local university, with a lingering fear of getting attacked in her home or on the streets.
This machete attack has left our community with yet another reason to be worried about random attacks.
The feeling of safety in our community has been broken by this and a growing number of burglaries and random attacks against people and intrusion into our private properties. Fueled by rage, alcoholism or drugs and in many cases a combination of these factors, our community has become less trusting and more fearful.
Guthertz asked for the maximum punishment under the laws these defendants broke. At the time this editorial was written, the sentencing hearing was still underway for brothers Jordan Rachulap and Emanuel Reselap.
And Guthertz also wants the convicts to learn the lesson from their bad deeds and not just walk away, scot-free like so many other defendants on the island who managed to cut plea deals that have spared many criminals from serving time behind bars.
We feel for the victims of this machete attack and for the hurt and emotional trauma other victims have experienced on this once-generally peaceful island.
There was a time when we, Guam residents, didn’t feel the need to fence off our yards and install gates on our driveways. We used to feel secure in our homes and neighborhoods. Installing surveillance cameras used to be an exception rather than an expectation in our neighborhoods.
The convicted perpetrators were involved in a fight that spilled over into the street near the UOG campus and resulted in random attacks on strangers in their vehicles. And one of the convicts' cousins was injured by the slashing of a machete in this incident.
Our trust as a community has been shaken.
To the elders of these young men, we hope you will also own this problem. Understand the consequence of what these perpetrators did to our community, don't offer excuses for what they did. Use this incident as a way for others in your circle of friends and family as a learning experience.
While she asked for the full punishment, Guthertz said, she has also forgiven the perpetrators.
She gave the perpetrators a parting message, including this: Get a life. Change your ways. Respect Guam and all the people who call Guam home.
It is a lesson we hope will be taken to heart.