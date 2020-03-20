Our community is facing a tough survival test in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
As Guam's confirmed COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled – rising to eight in less than a week, eclipsing the total in Hawaii and in many other smaller states – our local government has implemented drastic measures to try and keep the virus that causes the pneumonia-like disease from further spreading on our island.
Some say these actions are coming too late. Some have said we should have shut down our borders weeks ago – if not more than a month ago.
It's a fair concern to raise. Indeed, more than 200,000 tourists poured in prior to the recent declaration of Guam's public health emergency.
But that's water under the bridge now.
Laying blame at this stage of the crisis would diminish our energy from further protecting ourselves and our families. Questions of accountability can and should be raised, but only once we've tackled the more important and more immediate concerns of protection and prevention.
What we'd like to focus on today is to encourage all of us on this island – which is now starting to feel almost like being stranded on a cruise ship that no port will accept – to bear with the sacrifices we all have to make temporarily.
Getting through this together
To slow the spread of this virus, we must avoid gathering in groups. We need to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from the next person when we're outside the confines of our home.
We can't stress this enough.
We must work from home, or avoid working completely, depending on the circumstances and what the government dictates.
We need to practice basic hygiene such as hand-washing. We need to avoid doing errands that will expose others if we're sick. We need alternative ways to greet loved ones and friends that don't involve physical contact, especially after we've been outside running essential errands.
Running errands to the grocery store or to check the mail; making trips to the gas station or the hardware store; or buying medication or getting in line at a clinic should be kept to a minimum. If we're not at work because our businesses and workplaces are covered by the ban, let's not defeat the purpose of that ban by inviting friends and family over for dinner or a barbecue.
Social distancing means to avoid hanging out. Don't bring friends and family over to the house, or vice versa – period.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has issued an executive order that closes businesses and other venues for congregating starting today. There are exceptions, such as health care facilities, grocery stores and other areas deemed essential for basic day-to-day survival.
At a critical moment
We all need to heed these emergency rules because we are at a critical moment.
Guam Memorial Hospital Emergency Room staff, who have been working around the clock with the ongoing situation, took time to send a message to island residents on Thursday with a photo. The staff held signs that read, "We stayed at work for you. Please stay at home for us."
It will take all of us to make these momentary sacrifices. We have to do this until our island is cleared of this virus that has spread fear across the globe.
Our cooperation will have a great impact on how long the virus stays on our island and how quickly we can stop it from spreading.
