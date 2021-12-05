Like the grinch who stole Christmas, the COVID-19 pandemic pulled the rug out of last year’s holiday celebrations.
Families, friends and coworkers couldn’t gather to give thanks or share the spirit of the season. Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings were relegated to virtual platforms. And community celebrations were few and those who were unafraid enough to attend still kept much space between themselves and others.
We couldn’t congregate at churches and families couldn’t come together to pray the Nobenan Niño in honor of Christ’s birth. Social gatherings were limited in ways our community hasn't seen before - with restrictions and mandates that do not jibe with our big extended families and love of tradition.
Certainly, if there’s any good that could have come from this pandemic, it was how it forced us all to slow down and focus on family and what's most important in our lives.
Unlike previous years, when we started to suffer from the fatigue of running from one holiday event to another, we now relish the connections made across the table from our loved ones - with our masks of course.
Losing the opportunity to celebrate last year seems to have created a renewed appetite for families to get out and enjoy each other’s company.
Vaccination has changed the COVID-19 environment slightly. We face fewer restrictions than last year. And just before Thanksgiving, the governor signed an executive order that adjusted restrictions on social gatherings. We went from 10 vaccinated people at indoor gatherings to 25, regardless of vaccination status. It also eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings from 25 vaccinated people to 75, regardless of vaccination status.
And even with the threat of omicron variant casting a shade over some of the government’s efforts to revive tourism, the island’s primary economic engine, it seems the island’s residents and businesses are resolved to ensure this Christmas season isn’t similarly stolen.
It was wonderful to see children laughing as they sat near colorfully lighted Christmas decorations at the Electric Winter Wonderland that will brighten Skinner’s Plaza for the next few weeks.
And the excitement seems to only have just begun.
Several everyday residents throughout the island have decorated their homes and opened their gates to friends and neighbors to take photos. Businesses like SMC, with the support of their Malesso' family, continue to host the coconut Christmas tree, which has drawn dozens of families who want to take advantage of a kid-friendly event that allows them to get out and celebrate Christmas with the community. And residents can enjoy a Christmas Bazaar next weekend near the Pay-Less Supermarkets' corporate office and Calvo’s Insurance offices in Hagåtña.
With schools now back in session, F.B. Leon Guerrero’s Combo Band was able to present the festive fruits of their hard work at the Guam Premier Outlets yesterday.
And if you haven’t gotten into the festive spirit yet, there are opportunities for residents to open their hearts to the less fortunate - sometimes sharing a kindness is the best way to remember the spirit of Christmas.
The students at St. Anthony Catholic School are asking the community to help support their efforts to bless those who rely on Catholic Social Services.
The Salvation Army could also use some help in the form of Red Kettle Bell ringers.
Their efforts, and our willingness to support them, can fan the flames of a merry Christmas season, and serve as opportunities for us to tuck away beautiful memories that will take us into a new year.
We have the chance today to start learning how to live with a virus that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. We may even face a new variant next year. So let's make this year's celebrations count.