Mandatory trash services is a big step in the right direction to end illegal dumping

With more and more trash piling up in our island’s beaches, parks, jungles, around water wells, near rivers and streams, and sometimes right by the roads, news that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wants to make trash collection services mandatory for all residences is welcome.
Consider what Director Vince Arriola of the Department of Public Works stated during Tuesday’s Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting: "Solid Waste has mentioned if only 50% of the households had pickup, that's a bad number because where does the other 50% go to?"
Many of the people who have volunteered their mornings or afternoons picking up trash that’s illegally dumped will tell you where that other 50% goes.
According to the Guam Solid Waste Authority website, each week the agency collects curbside trash from approximately 16,000 customers who have the 95-gallon wheeled cart. The agency operates transfer stations to serve those who do not pay for curbside collection, the website states.
By comparison, the Guam Waterworks Authority served an average of 42,538 water customers in fiscal year 2019.
Even if we were to assume that only 1,000 homes on island didn’t have any services and couldn’t afford or had no means to bring their trash to the transfer stations, that’s potentially 95,000 gallons of trash going into our jungles, parks, beaches, etc. - every week.
An important issue is how mandatory trash services would be billed. The governor said she's been working with GSWA and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to ensure there’s a billing system so that GSWA gets the funds it needs to provide services.
GSWA, in the last decade or so, has been able to create a financial system that bills customers and tracks payments. Those who fall into arrears lose their trash bins. The bins are returned and services resume when the account is paid.
This is something the agency wasn’t able to do in the past. That’s part of the reason Guam’s residential trash services used to stink - with no revenue there was no money to maintain equipment. That meant services were often delayed by a week or two.
The governor said these are some of the details they’re ironing out but that mandatory trash services is the direction they’re working toward.
The governor also said she doesn’t want the cost of services, which are about $30 a month, to increase. That’s good news to those who’ve lost jobs or lost working hours and are depending on unemployment benefits that are about to end in a couple of months.
Details will be shared once those items are addressed, the governor said.
While many in the community have hearts big enough to prioritize keeping our island environmentally healthy and safe, there are other areas that would benefit from our collective effort - particularly as we face a time when unemployment is at an all-time high and our economy is still in a COVID-19 slump.
Certainly, the governor’s plan alone won’t rid the island of illegal dumping.
There are other issues to be discussed and evaluated.
Educating people and companies is an important aspect. Just recently, a video of a man throwing trash into the jungle went viral - and Guam EPA was able to track down the owner of the vehicle in the video, fine him $200 and force him to clean up the area. That was done.
But another area is a shortfall within the Guam EPA Solid Waste Division that tracks and cites illegal dumpers. With only four people on the team they could certainly use some help. Perhaps there are other areas within the agency or within GovGuam where there are more people than necessary who could be trained to help Glenn San Nicolas and his colleagues.
IBTF members also discussed increasing fees to as much as $500 for the first citation. There was even talking of forcing residents who are caught illegally dumping to perform community service - specifically picking up trash by the roadside every weekend for six months while wearing an orange jumpsuit.
And even if illegal dumping stops, we have to consider the destination of all that trash and the capacity of our landfill to accommodate even more trash than it is currently getting. This is all the more reason to reduce the amount of trash we generate, not to mention beginning now to plan for the expansion of the landfill.
With all that said, having mandatory trash service for all residences is a good step in the right direction. We look forward to hearing the details of the governor’s plan - and hopefully the end of illegal dumping.