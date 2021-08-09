Marbo Cave debacle shows government regulatory oversight over big business has fallen short

Ask anyone who’s tried to open a new restaurant or retail store or any company that’s built apartments or developed commercial properties – the government of Guam knows how to go through a checklist.
In fact, the bureaucratic burden of going through regulatory agency after agency in order to get a building permit, occupational permit and sanitary permit have become so cumbersome that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero asked Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez to pull double duty as her permits czar in order to streamline the process, and reduce delays that jeopardize the success of local entrepreneurs.
When trying to open their doors, businesses routinely get bogged down in the minutiae of:
• How many basins does my sink have?
• Is the hood range for the stove big enough?
• Does this case for the fire extinguisher conceal too much of it?
• Are there enough smoke detectors for the number of enclosed rooms?
If a fledgling company doesn’t satisfy these (and many other) requirements, the Guam Fire Department, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Public Health and Social Services or the Guam Environmental Protection Agency won’t let them open for customers. Some are saddled with additional costs – to either replace or augment already expensive equipment.
It’s especially disappointing to see the contrast between the micromanaging of local small businesses and the seeming complete lack of oversight on the Guam Power Authority’s latest solar farm: a massive project awarded to a behemoth of an international consortium.
Not having enough storm drains could be (and has been) enough for some companies to have to delay opening. And yet, stormwater runoff was allowed to damage and pollute nearby properties, including Marbo Cave, because none of the agencies responsible checked to see if agreed mitigation measures were actually honored.
How many construction firms could’ve used this same “honor system” instead of going through round after round of inspections by DPW? How many families trying to build homes from the ground up could’ve saved some money if their contractors simply didn’t do what they told GEPA they would? How many restaurants had expensive discussions about fire suppression systems, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and kitchen upgrades for safety reasons before they could serve their first official customer?
We hope the directors of these regulatory agencies and the governor step up efforts to inspect major construction projects – especially since this debacle lets us all see plainly what the worst-case scenario of turning a blind eye to them can be.