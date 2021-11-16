The Guam Regional Transit Authority is selling advertising space on the side of buses in hope of augmenting its budget so it can maintain the fleet of buses and vans, which are running 16 hours a day, six days a week.
The agency’s budget for fiscal 2022, which started last month, is $2,397,148 from the General Fund and $297,483 from the Public Transit Fund for a grand total of $2,694,631.
This amount is less than what the agency has received in previous years from the local government. It also falls far short of what's actually needed, an amount closer to $8 million a year - and that's after it purchases the buses. The agency will need bus drivers, dispatchers and schedulers.
And while GRTA gets a hefty sum in federal funds, just like the Department of Education or Department of Public Health and Social Services, there are limitations on how a local agency can use those dollars.
As it stands, GRTA needs to generate revenue through advertisement sales to augment local and federal government funding to operate and maintain its fleet of 14 buses and 12 vans.
GRTA needs 18 working vehicles for its current operations that include nine paratransit and seven fixed routes. The cost of maintaining the fleet was about $500,000 in fiscal year 2021, officials told The Guam Daily Post. That cost is expected to climb to $600,000 this fiscal year.
Better quality of life
In 2010, the median household income was $48,274, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, about 55% of households made less than $50,000 annually, according to a report filed by the Guam Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. A more recent look at wages from this bureau, completed in May 2020, reported an average annual income of $37,470 for local workers.
GRTA is a part of the island's Homeless Coalition because it is an essential component of helping people get to work and around town.
The 2020 Point In Time Count - which aims to get a true number of the island’s homeless individuals and, among other things, determine what services they need - shows that 790 people on Guam are homeless.
The greatest need was employment followed by transportation. When asked what the barrier to employment was, 114 responded transportation, outpacing the second and third most popular responses - no form of identification and lack of child care, coming in with 36 and 35 responses, respectively.
GRTA Executive Manager Celestin Babauta said a reliable transit system can help improve the island’s economy, by making it easier for residents to get to work, and improve quality of life by helping people get to medical and other appointments.
He’d like to build a second bus fleet, that would allow one fleet to operate for eight hours and the second fleet would cover the rest of the day - that will provide down time for the buses to undergo maintenance and repairs, extending their operational life.
Babauta said they’ve received federal grants to help them purchase buses - 10 of which were supposed to arrive this month but are delayed due to a shortage of computer chips and bus chassis. They also have funding set aside for about six additional buses, for which they’re working on procurement. And Babauta said they’re competing for additional federal grants for more buses and technology to make operations more efficient.
He said the system he wants to build would mean buses every 30 minutes at bus stops across the island. A reliable mass transit system could also cut down on the long line of cars heading north every evening.
The truth is the system has faced a host of issues over the last few decades and all of those issues come down to funding. The bottom line is, we can't give the agency less money and expect it to improve.
The island is in the midst of a pandemic, however, there's federal funding provided through the America Rescue Plan that the government can use as it sees fit. With an economy that is struggling to get back on its feet, this is a good time to get the public transit system running smoother and stronger.
To do that, the island's elected leaders need to work together to move the island's public transportation system forward in a way that helps meet the needs of Guamanians. Otherwise, we run the risk of leaving many Guamanians stuck where they are.