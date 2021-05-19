Maybe a tuition increase shouldn't be the answer?

Budget discussions for the new fiscal year started Monday with Guam Community College and the University of Guam.
Sen. Joe San Agustin said he felt the discussion for both institutions went well. He and other senators commended the administrations for their work over the years. Certainly, both institutions have done much for the island over the decades.
In the last year, we’ve seen Guam Community College train and certify dozens of Guamanians in various industries. The boot camp series has helped people get the skills they need for a new job, and by partnering with the private sector, the college has helped these boot camp graduates gain new jobs where they can use those skills.
UOG has had a number of graduates from programs such as teaching and nursing fill needs in our schools and hospitals, among the other programs they run. And more recently, the university has been a partner to the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Guam National Guard, assisting with vaccination efforts on and off campus.
There were concerns during the budget hearing, however, that UOG is looking at a 5% increase in tuition. The UOG Board of Regents had authorized the tuition increase, which UOG President Thomas Krise said they’ve been able to stave off for at least a couple of semesters.
We hope they can find ways to stave off the tuition increase – for the sake of the students – for a few more. Perhaps they can reduce the cost of operations – yes, we know they’ve already made some sacrifices, but so have other agencies in times when government revenues have slid downhill.
UOG officials said they understand that things are difficult for the government. And, based on information from Adelup and the Legislature, it’s unclear what revenue levels will be this coming fiscal year and how American Rescue Plan funds will play into that.
And certainly many local families, including parents and spouses of UOG students, have had to do the same in terms of reducing spending this past year with the pandemic wreaking havoc on local jobs.
And that has to be taken into consideration as UOG’s board and administration look at the next few semesters. Even the governor has said the economy will take some time to bounce back.
It’s understandable that UOG, which has a number of programs that contribute to the island’s workforce and economy, wants to have some financial stability. UOG, like a number of other government institutions relying on local government funds, has seen a decrease in appropriations for operations and various programs over the years.
But to ask students to fork out additional money to pay a higher tuition – even at a 5% level – just as the island is starting to open tourism and jump start its economy seems like a lot.
Speaker Therese Terlaje asked Krise to reconsider a tuition increase. She was among those who were disappointed to hear the news considering several measures passed recently to assist UOG.
The university has been allocated $12 million in emergency grants under the America Rescue Plan, and the speaker asked if that could be used to offset a tuition hike.
While that’s a possibility, it hasn’t yet been decided.
Or perhaps another plan is to look at ways to cut costs. There are many households and businesses on Guam that have had to tighten financial belts because the money coming in isn’t quite enough to cover expenses.
Whatever solution they find, let’s not place the burden on students and taxpayers.