Sometimes, some of the most sensible ideas can spring from casual conversations.
We're talking about the senators' latest attempt to reform the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.
We have heard loud and clear from some very vocal Guam doctors who have threatened to uproot their Guam clinics and leave the island if the law will change and open the floodgates for patients or their advocates to sue doctors directly.
As it stands, patients or their families must spend the added time and cost of going through an out-of-court arbitration process before they can take their grievance to court.
On the other end of the spectrum are patients or families who want a straighter path to hold doctors accountable via a lawsuit if things go wrong – without being constrained by the required arbitration. And there have been times when lifesaving efforts can go awry.
Despite the lack of intent to harm, things can go wrong in a hospital, a clinic or operating rooms. Surgical equipment has been left inside a person's body post-surgery, a baby's finger has been lost, and a boy's life has been cut short allegedly without being given the full urgent medical attention to save him at a pediatric ward.
These are but a few examples of health care horror stories on Guam that have recently sparked new efforts to call for reforming the mandatory arbitration requirement before a medical malpractice claim can progress into Guam's court system.
Some from the pro-reform side of the aisle believe the arbitration shield that doctors use to avoid being sued directly needs to change to balance the scale between patients needing careful, thorough health care and doctors' need to not be hit with frivolous lawsuits so they can continue their medical practices.
First, we must acknowledge that not all doctors are driven by monetary gain first and helping to save lives second. We would like to believe that a lot of our island doctors take to heart their Hippocratic oath to treat the sick to the best of their ability.
Why are many of Guam's doctors so concerned with the prospect of lifting the arbitration requirement before a medical malpractice lawsuit can proceed?
We gained a better understanding of this through casual conversations with a few doctors who shy from the public spotlight.
From these conversations, we learned more details about the impact of the lack of Guam medical doctors who practice in certain specialized fields. The island doesn't have the market size to support a lot of the physicians' specialized skills.
And because Guam lacks doctors in specialized fields of care, it's not uncommon for some of the island's doctors to go beyond their expertise just so someone who needs urgent assistance will get some level of care.
It might come as a surprise that some Guam doctors would go out of their way to help a patient beyond their fields of expertise, risking their licenses and livelihoods. But the next option would be to let a patient suffer without medical care if that patient cannot afford to pay for the cost of travel to see a specialist off island.
It's a tough spot for the doctors and the patients.
But we also note the clamor from patient advocates to lift some of the cost prohibitions patients and their families face when seeking justice.
We can only hope that senators looking at possible reforms to the law, as well as patient advocates and caring Guam doctors, can find common ground with the best interests of the patients in mind, as well as allowing doctors to continue their practices.
There may be many others who have more ideas to share.
And this opening and meeting of minds can happen only if both sides can let sensible thought prevail.