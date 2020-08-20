Message to GovGuam: Don't give up finding ways to get $240M for unemployed

There was a sense of dismissiveness from the governor's budget and finance officials when they were asked in a legislative discussion recently whether the government of Guam would find a way to front $240 million in additional unemployment aid as ordered by President Trump recently.
That $240 million boils down to $400 per week in additional unemployment aid for 20,000 to as many as 35,000 for Guam's workers, who now only receive a much-reduced $345 weekly benefit. The $945 weekly unemployment benefit ended last month. This additional benefit could last up to the end of the year.
As a supplement to the $345 weekly unemployment benefit, President Trump issued an executive order recently telling states and territories to pay $400 of the cost up front. The Federal Emergency Management Administration would then reimburse 75% of the cost, or $300 for every $400 in additional weekly unemployment benefit for every displaced GovGuam worker.
FEMA's guidance states federal CARES Act funds, which are already in the hands of local or state governments, can be used for the local share.
Here's what FEMA specifically stated, and we quote: "States may provide claimants a lost wages supplement of up to $400, composed of a $300 federal contribution from the Disaster Relief Fund and an additional amount up to $100 from state funds. The state-funded portion may be sourced from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security fund allocation."
In Tuesday's budget talks, Sen. Therese Terlaje pressed the administration officials if they could try to find the money for the additional unemployment program that the Trump administration has authorized. Not doing anything – at the end of the day – essentially leaves all of $240 million – as CARES Act funds can be used for the local match – untapped.
GovGuam can't possibly deprive displaced Guam workers of the opportunity to receive an additional $400 a week.
"I just hate to cut that off immediately without any kind of discussion on it. Could we look at some possibilities?" Sen. Terlaje asked the governor's budget and finance officials, whether they could find a way to use that $240 million.
Bureau of Budget Management and Research Director Lester Carlson didn't have a specific solution to offer as Terlaje and certain other senators talked about the government of Guam's nearly $1 billion budget.
"We did look to see whether we can scrape together the cash but, quite frankly, we don't believe we have enough – even if we were going to forgo deficit reduction, which we're fixated on, we still couldn't come up with the entirety of the upfront cash requirement," Carlson said.
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration is looking to Congress to provide another way to help Guam's unemployed workers. But the congressional impasse between the Democrat-led House of Representatives and the Republican-led U.S. Senate has meant no solution is in the near horizon. Members of Congress could go back home to their respective districts soon, as they face reelection, without an additional unemployment aid package. That's the risk GovGuam is taking.
We are asking the gubernatorial administration to keep on trying and not give up on $240 million for Guam's unemployed.
For Guam to leave $240 million on the table, simply because it can't find a short-term solution to temporarily fund that $180 million which would later be reimbursed – is unfortunate and heartless.
It also shows GovGuam's priority is to save GovGuam jobs first – as the bulk of GovGuam's budget goes to payroll. It further shows private-sector workers who have been unemployed for months or who have taken pay cuts in some of those months are second-rate from a GovGuam point of view.
But what if – in a moment of clarity – GovGuam chooses to make a short-term sacrifice? GovGuam can send its thousands of non-essential employees, who are already not reporting to their physical workplaces, on unpaid furlough? GovGuam can then use the payroll cost reduction toward fronting the unemployment program.
GovGuam workers who were furloughed will not be completely empty-handed as they can claim the federally funded unemployment benefits during their furloughed days. Furloughed GovGuam workers will then be able to claim at least $745 a week which is not something to belittle.
Private sector workers have been trying to cope with less – at $345 a week.
The point is there are many ways to solve a problem if our local government is willing.
The problem is that administration officials sounded as if they're not even trying.
It's easy for the GovGuam budget and finance officials to be dismissive. They don't know what it's like to support a family and not see a paycheck for weeks – even months – on end during this pandemic.
If government officials get to experience the furlough process themselves they will understand what it's like to walk on a path of economic misery.