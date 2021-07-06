Missed opportunity to be a good neighbor

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the military made a big ask on Guam.
In March 2020, when nearly half of the sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt needed a temporary rest and quarantine area to keep more of them from falling ill as COVID-19 was spreading fast on board, they were welcomed here.
This was occurring when nations and destinations were leery of allowing ships to make port calls out of fear COVID-19 would be transmitted by ship passengers and crew.
Without a lot of resistance, Guam's civilian community understood we needed to do our part in welcoming nearly 2,000 sailors – as long as they tested COVID-19 negative – into restricted areas in Guam hotels where local workers provided the various support services they needed.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero gave the military the green light to bus the sailors to our hotels. Hotels welcomed the extra cash, as tourists had stopped coming in amid the developing pandemic.
Military officials publicly and profusely thanked the governor and the rest of Guam's civilian community for hosting the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors.
Long-lasting 'ask'
A more lasting, more impactful "ask" to the people of Guam is the addition of a brand-new Marine Corps base that will house nearly 5,000 Marines on Guam. These Marines are being relocated from Okinawa, where the civilian community had been calling for the reduction of the U.S. Marines' footprint on the Japanese island.
Rear Adm. John Menoni, who was commander of Joint Region Marianas until recently, when he relocated to another assignment, once said about the relocation of Marines and their families to Guam: "We are grateful to show the progress we've made in this endeavor. We are also committed to being good neighbors and partners with the people of Guam, the Legislature and the Government of Guam, and to continue our ... projects related to the Marine Corps relocation."
For many Guamanians at least, our role as Americans to support the troops has never been in doubt.
But still, we expect the military to mean it when they say they want to be a good neighbor to our island community.
There have been instances in recent weeks that have called into question whether the military will honor its good-neighbor promise with a degree of consistency, and not only when they need to ask favors.
One recent example was the email within the Navy that initially said a change in policy would mean civilian divers would no longer receive life-saving care – in the event of an emergency – at the military's hyperbaric chamber. The Navy's hyperbaric chamber happens to offer the only such level of care available for Guam divers in severe distress.
The Guam Daily Post saw a copy of that email, which the Navy later said was sent in error. The Navy subsequently stated it would continue to care for civilian divers in emergency situations.
There was another instance of not-so-neighborly military action on the Fourth of July.
Fireworks were on display on Naval Base Guam, but it was only accessible to those with military base access.
It's just fireworks, some might say.
But this is the same military that once welcomed the civilian community to these celebrations. It is an outdoor event that simply requires a crew manning incoming traffic at Polaris Point and providing security. Civilians once were welcome to this July 4th celebration on the Navy base.
The military might cite the pandemic as a reason for excluding the civilian community in the Fourth of July display. But that doesn't make much sense because service members and their families are free to be in our midst, in malls, in restaurants, in the driver's license line and in other places outside the military bases where crowds are allowed.
The military's new Joint Region Marianas leadership needs to assess whether it wants to be a good neighbor to Guam for real.
Simple gestures can add up and can mean a lot.