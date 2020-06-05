Given the government of Guam's hiring reputation – that credentials come second to connections – there was a missed opportunity among senators in Wednesday's legislative oversight hearing on the new programs to provide federal government-paid benefits for the unemployed.
There were basic questions left unasked.
The question we ask is: Why were they not asked?
Let's start first with the issue that was raised.
At the hearing, Republican Sen. James Moylan started raising questions, addressed to Guam Department of Labor Director David Del'Isolla, on the 31 people who were recently hired by GDOL to run the federally funded unemployment programs using generous pay and benefits.
Guam Labor hired 31 people for 18 months for a payroll cost totaling more than $2.7 million, which covers:
• $163,816 for one project manager, for 18 months, or about $109,210 a year, inclusive of salaries and benefits;
• $150,503 for one assistant project manager, with salary and benefits costing $150,503 for 18 months, or about $100,000 a year;
• $443,890 for five employment development workers II, or a little over $88,000 each in 18 months;
• $887,780 for 10 administrative assistants, or a little over $88,000 each, in 18 months; and
• $1.086 million for 14 customer service representatives, or nearly $78,000 each for 18 months.
The unemployment programs are scheduled to last 18 months.
Moylan said these jobs, which pay nearly $89,000 in compensation package for an administrative assistant and more than $77,000 each for customer service representatives, the salaries and benefits still "exceed entry-level salaries of teachers and law enforcement officers."
Moylan later inquired whether these 31 positions were announced to the public – to give anyone an opportunity, including laid-off workers, to apply.
"It is disappointing to learn that a federally funded program to help over 38,000 displaced island residents is now being fronted as a political dumping ground for the administration, where a small elite number of individuals will be greatly rewarded for their patronage," the Republican Party of Guam stated in a press release.
With the senators facing re-election in two months, first in the primary election in August and followed by the November general election, you'd think senators, regardless of political stripe, would follow up during the hearing with a few key questions:
• Who did Labor hire, especially for the management roles?
• What are their credentials?
• How many applied?
• Who decided on who got hired and who didn't?
The Guam Daily Post has also asked for a full listing of the 31 new hires' names, but that hasn't been released yet.
These questions would have worked for both Republican and Democratic senators at the oversight hearing who want to let the public know they're all about getting to the bottom of the issue and that they want the truth – no matter where it takes them.
It was a chance for the Democratic senators to clear the air for their Democratic administration – that maybe all the hiring was above-board and the new hires' credentials are spot on. And the hearing was a chance for the Republican senators to get answers – right at that moment – as officials giving statements to the Legislature are expected to have given them under oath.
Voters and taxpayers expect senators to be their advocates in putting government hiring and spending decisions under the spotlight, whether it's federal or local public money.
The governor's office did respond to the Republican Party's question on the hiring, with criticism: The Republican Party of Guam does not understand what the program entails.
"The Trump administration understands what the Republican Party of Guam doesn’t. The largest temporary federal program in Guam’s history requires a temporary staff to run it," said governor's policy director Carlo Branch.
The point being raised wasn't whether there was a need to hire staff for the unemployment programs. The point of the question was whether the pay and benefits package was too generous – it made teachers and law enforcement officers look unappreciated. The public also would have appreciated there was an assurance that the opportunity for these jobs was shared with as many job seekers as possible.