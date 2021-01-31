More community outreach needed to vaccinate 70% of the island

In the last couple of weeks, with the help of the Guam Memorial Hospital, local private clinics like the American Medical Center, the Guam National Guard, Department of Education and other partners, the Department of Public Health and Social Services has been able to expand the capacity to vaccinate residents against the novel coronavirus.
Not only are there more hands involved but the National Guard and AMC have introduced the concept of scheduling appointments through online platforms, such as EventBrite. This means people fill out the necessary forms, then show up at the vaccination site at their appointment time, check in, get their dose of the vaccine and sit for about 15-30 minutes for observation before going home.
GMH has been able to provide a quick and smooth flow for its vaccination efforts by keeping their groups to manageable levels so they can get folks processed, inoculated, observed and sent home.
In all, both these methods have allowed these organizations to vaccinate hundreds of Guamanians a day in a process that takes maybe an hour.
Since the start of the vaccination program in December, DPHSS has also been able to refine its process, providing numbers to those in line, so that people aren’t waiting for hours in their cars without access to restrooms without knowing for sure that they’ll be seen that day.
As of Friday night's Joint Information Center update, there have been 19,455 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
What we hope to see are more public announcements going out to the community about what to expect from the vaccine and whether it’s safe or not. This is necessary to get more people vaccinated.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she’d like to have between 70% and 80% of the island be vaccinated by July 21. The first hurdle is the number of vaccines made available to Guam.
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor's physicians advisory group, has said Guam now has the capacity to immunize 70% of the island by this summer. Whether we get the vaccines to meet that demand is the question.
Gov. Leon Guerrero has had DPHSS request an increase in doses allotted to Guam, however, as of this past week, Operation Warp Speed officials haven’t approved the request. But they haven’t said no yet, either, as pointed out by DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera. So we continue to wait, hoping to get more vaccines.
But even if we do get more vaccines, there still are a number of people, primarily younger generations of Guamanians, who are hesitant to get vaccinated because they aren’t as confident in either the safety or the efficacy of the vaccines.
Some people who spoke with The Guam Daily Post have said they're not planning on getting the vaccine. And we see that playing out at government agencies. Even though first responders and school-based employees have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for about two weeks now, not all of these essential employees are opting to participate.
This puts another kink in the plans of the administration to attain herd immunity by this summer.
At an estimated 168,000 people on island, 70% of the population is about 117,600 people.
DPHSS has made some headway in vaccinating residents, surpassing efforts in many jurisdictions in the mainland and in Hawaii. However, herd immunity by this summer - an admirable goal - will require a lot of educational outreach to convince people that they should get vaccinated.