The Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday offered some information – but left out crucial details – on the clusters of COVID-19 patients on Guam. The clusters showed some of the carriers were those with whom people trust their lives.
A faith-based cluster, the Iglesia Ni Cristo, had 11 confirmed cases on Guam and a fatality for one of its church members on Saipan. The previous number was seven.
Four golfing buddies who went to the Philippines went back home to Guam, also infecting others.
A birthday party at a hotel turned out to be an opportunity for the virus to spread from a carrier, exposing the risk of infection to friends and family. From this birthday party, children were infected with the pneumonia-like disease.
There were cases that spread from the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center. There were infections from a bingo hall. And three were infected or were exposed to the risk of infection in a hotel-turned quarantine facility.
These are some of the incidents from which Guam's COVID-19 cases soared from three cases on March 12 to 125 in less than a month.
This demonstrates that the government of Guam has reason to further restrict social distancing and mingling in public places.
Going out in public is what needs to be restricted.
But what we do at home in the confines of our own property is our business. That's the difference: restrictions in public versus what we do in the privacy of our homes.
As the Legislature debated this issue Thursday, Public Health also is appealing for people to contact the department if they have reason to believe they were in contact with people in the above-described events.
Public Health must provide more details of these events. What date was the hotel party? What hotel was it held at?
On the United Airlines crew member: What flight were they on, and when was this crew member on board?
On the church cluster: How many prayer events and group gatherings were held in these churches, and when? What workplaces did these infected church members go to? Do their workplaces have a lot of foot traffic from members of the community?
As Public Health describes it, COVID-19 represents a serious and imminent threat to the health of Guam residents. The public needs to know the dates, times and specific locations for when they might have been exposed to COVID-19 carriers.
Being more specific on the dates and times also will help keep others from needlessly worrying of COVID-19 exposure if they're not among the possible contacts.
Public Health, the public needs more timely and detailed information.