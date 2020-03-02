While we know that the airport has areas where passengers who are ill can be kept while awaiting medical testing or clearance, it isn’t totally clear what the government is doing to protect Guam from COVID-19 or what will happen if it arrives on the island.
The good news is no one on Guam has COVID-19, according to government officials. But knowing what steps the government will take if the respiratory illness makes it to our shores, via plane or boat, would help ease the fears of many people. The information also would indicate the government's level of preparation.
Regarding our airport, General Manager Tom Ada has shown which portions of the airport will be used in case there’s an ill patient who disembarks from a plane.
One area of concern is the process by which a passenger is "screened" for COVID-19. The government is relying on airplane passengers being screened at their point of departure before they get on the plane. If a passenger gets on the plane, it’s up to flight attendants and pilots to identify people who are ill. They relay the information to the airport tower, which notifies the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.
“CQA contacts the territorial epidemiologist. Via phone, the territorial epidemiologist gathers information on the case and determines if the passenger has any suspected illness of public health concern or meets U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for a person under investigation (PUI),” the governor’s office stated in a press release.
And it’s only if certain criteria are determined to be met – via conversations with Customs officers who haven’t seen the passenger but are relaying information they received from the flight crew – that the epidemiologist sends a Department of Public Health and Social Services nurse, and a Bureau of Communicable Disease Control investigator also is sent, to the airport or port.
In light of the fact that COVID-19 is a new disease and doctors are continuing to learn more about it, we feel there would be added reassurance if a medical professional assessed a passenger in person – and not via phone in possibly secondhand information. There’s information that could be lost in that process.
There was a similar process followed at the Port Authority of Guam a week or so ago. A crew member of a cargo vessel was feeling ill. In this case, it’s unclear if Customs officials saw the crew member firsthand, but it was reported he was feeling sick and had diarrhea.
We understand that not every sick person who comes to our ports of entry will have this new respiratory illness. They may not feel well because they have a run-of-the mill cold or flu, or they could be having an allergic reaction to something they ate. There are many reasons why someone wouldn’t feel well.
What we do know is that with the newness of this virus, any added layer of vigilance would help the community feel a lot better, knowing the government is doing all it can.
Meanwhile, as the government works on its response to this new virus, we encourage community members to take their own precautions and practice everyday sanitary actions and commonsense rules:
• Avoid travel to areas where there have been COVID-19 infections.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. However, if soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Practice proper cough etiquette – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.
• Stay home when you are sick – do not go to work or school.
This week, DPHSS is hosting a Guam Pandemic Plan Review. We hope that it results in a comprehensive plan of action that will be detailed for the community.