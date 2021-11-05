More must be done to protect our children against sexual predators

Harsher sentences are needed so people know, in no uncertain terms, that taking advantage of the innocence and vulnerability of our children is a vile offense that cannot be tolerated.
Another sentence has come down against a 26-year-old man who went online and scoped out a teenage girl, in this case, 13 years old, and had a sexual relationship with her. He said in court that he thought she was of age. He should have known.
And as the judge, speaking to the 26-year-old man, said: “You should know better. You are an adult.”
Monitoring children’s online activities is difficult under normal circumstances. The current pandemic and the added online activity needed for education, makes online safety that much harder for parents to ensure.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge offered tips to help parents and guardians keep their children safe: "With schools and entertainment facilities closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, kids are using the internet more and more. Unfortunately, that means online child sexual predators have increased access to them."
He said parents can set time limits on when children are online and use technology to set parameters on what sites and applications they can use. They can also discuss internet safety with children – many just don't realize realize that people online can lie about who they are and may also have devious motives. Parents should also take note of changes in their children's behavior and immediately report suspected abuse by calling the police or even the FBI. More on this can be found here.
Another case was also heard in court; the victim in this case was a federal undercover agent posing as a minor. Wouldn’t you know, an adult reached out to this "girl” online.
Before we go further, kudos to the men and women who work to find these predators and bring them to justice – thereby removing them from potentially victimizing another child.
With respect to the court system, sentences issued with some years suspended and credit for time served isn't cutting it. In yesterday’s case with the 13-year-old victim, the perpetrator was sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended and given credit for time served. Translation - three years in prison for stealing a child's innocence.
And this isn’t the only case where a child is sexually abused and the abuser receives what’s nothing more than an abbreviated sentence.
We’ve seen it. People who are listed in the sex offender registry are arrested and back in a courtroom for harming yet another child – and in some cases more than one.
Or in some cases, the felon is out of prison early or released for some technicality.
Earlier this year, a complaint was filed against a man who in 2016 pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. Although court documents state he was sentenced to five years in prison and subjected to three years of parole, he was then accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl sometime in 2017.
There has to be a way we can better protect our kids on this front.
These measures, if thought up and adopted, aren’t things we would do just to “send a message” that adults targeting children is wrong. They have to stem from our conviction as adults in our island community tasked with the most important responsibility – protecting our children – that we won’t tolerate these heinous acts against our children.
The mom in this most recent case said her 13-year-old daughter has been scarred by this incident.
When adults who should know better prey on children - it’s not just a few days or nights of their growing up that is interrupted. Their lives and their futures, even with proper care, will be tainted by these events.
Longer sentences in prison to put a physical barrier between predators and children is what first comes to mind.
There’s a chemical castration law on the books. Guam’s leadership is not willing to execute this law.
Giving the Department of Corrections tools to help those convicted of abusing children would also be good but that's going to take money and require seeing that the perpetrator is sentenced long enough to get the education needed.
Finding a solution isn't going to happen overnight but the island's elected officials need to work with the police and social workers and counselors to find a better way.
Something has to be done.