More work needed to ensure the 'fundamental right' of a safe and clean home is accessible by all

In a press release from Adelup regarding the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance program, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated: “Housing is a fundamental right for all children and families.”
As part of the effort and what the governor called a moral obligation to help ensure families have a roof over their heads, millions of dollars in federal funds have been distributed to help residents whose incomes were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal dollars have also helped pay for two homeless shelters amid the pandemic.
There has been a lot of effort put into both keeping people in their homes, and also getting people off of the street these last two years.
There’s also a lot more work to be done.
Housing is a basic need, as the governor stated. In a home, one has access to water for drinking, cooking and showering. One can also sleep and eat in a clean and safe environment. Children have a place to study and play. It’s a place where families and friends can gather over a meal in fellowship, promoting strong mental health.
And yet, Guam, like many other places around the world, continues to struggle with homelessness.
As of the last Point In Time Homeless Count, there were more than 700 people who were without adequate homes. Officials have said these numbers may not be accurate, as some people may not be found during the count, which is typically completed in one day.
Altogether, Guam’s homeless shelters house a few hundred - that’s short of what government agencies and community organizations have counted.
And the federal government has made available tens of millions of dollars to assist specifically with rent and mortgage payments in an effort to keep homeless numbers from increasing.
Last August, the governor’s office announced that the U.S. Treasury allocated approximately $76 million more in funding for federal emergency funding for housing assistance to Guam residents who have experienced financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s $62.6 million for families who rent homes and $13.5 million to help income-eligible residents pay their mortgage. The Department of Administration, the lead agency in both these programs, continues to work with Treasury on the homeowners assistance program.
This past week, an additional $9 million in the rental assistance program moneys were distributed on behalf of more than 2,500 families. Last month, about $7.9 million was paid out.
“With this moral imperative, my administration has been prioritizing homelessness and poverty prevention and protecting renters and homeowners who are still experiencing economic shocks from the pandemic. By providing this assistance, we also empower struggling families to focus their spending power on securing other essentials like food and educational materials for their children," the governor stated.
The governor also encouraged residents to apply for these housing assistance programs, saying, “We strongly encourage everyone in need to avail of ERA and other lifelines.”
Keeping lifelines going
The administration has been working on this through the Office of Homeless Assistance and Poverty Prevention, led by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.
Many of these lifelines are either fully or mostly funded by federal dollars, making it imperative that the government look ahead and plan accordingly.
Once the federal pandemic dollars run out, it’ll be a responsibility of the government of Guam to keep housing programs running. Luckily, military construction projects continue to pour money into our economy. However, the pandemic-slammed tourism industry, on which GovGuam relies heavily, is still a long way from recovering.
Jobs have not yet been restored to pre-pandemic levels - unemployment numbers for July 2021 showed an 11.4% rate. Moreover, a large population of Guam’s workforce, though they do have income, fall well below the federally established poverty line.
Public transportation still isn’t where it needs to be to support residents relying on buses to get to work on time, and other issues that contribute to the island’s homelessness crisis have yet to be addressed.
And we’re watching the cost of homes and monthly rent increase to the point where even middle-income families are priced out - making housing that much less affordable to the general population.
So yes, it’s good, really good, to see that thousands of families are being helped right now. But it would be great to know that there’s a plan to bring the island through the road ahead and ensure housing, as a right, is accessible to all in the years ahead.