Neighborhood watch programs work. Let’s support them

Feeling safe in your home can be easier said than done. For many who don’t have connections to law enforcement officers, there are times when we might feel a lack of empowerment.
Some of us have had close calls, where running into a stranger is just one lonely corner away from being the worst-case scenario. You’ve lived through situations in which, were it not for a random bystander, or a surprise run-in with a friend, or jumping into your car just in the nick of time – you knew you were about to become someone’s victim.
A meeting last week with the neighborhood watch program leaders and the Guam Police Department shows that we can use our collective power to make our villages safer.
Take, for instance, the tri-village municipality of Mongmong-Toto-Maite. Its program commander, John Martin, reported that a problem area he described as a “war zone” has been cleaned up, thanks to regular patrols by village neighborhood watch volunteers around the clock, even including a late-night shift they call “zombie hours” to help make sure there is no good time for drugs to be sold or trash to be dumped at hot spots for these types of crimes. Martin is a fountain of good ideas. He requested GPD deploy inoperable vehicles into areas where speeding cars rush through village streets in the hope it will help serve as a deterrent.
The program has 427 active members and recently became a registered nonprofit organization. The designation means the residents of MTM can put their hard-earned money into safety solutions that directly benefit them. It means businesses and other donors can contribute to the acquisition of on-the-ground difference-makers such as cameras and floodlights.
Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann also has seen his village’s program grow. He has helped organize and amplify members’ efforts to great success, with more than 39% of Sinajana’s homes and apartments active in the neighborhood watch.
It can be hard to manage that many people and Hofmann says some discipline is required. Organizers try to regulate messages on official chats. Risking coming off as a Grinch, the Sinajana neighborhood watch will ask you not to wish anyone “Merry Christmas” via the program’s WhatsApp group. But flooding these chats with car wash flyers and unrelated content risks important messages being lost, the mayor argues. Tech-savvy residents have their own chat. There’s another for you to share information about a missing pet.
Homeowners asked to point one camera toward village street
Hofmann also has a standing request for residents who are installing security cameras: Point at least one toward your village street. By doing this, the footage one homeowner captures can be stitched together with others in the area to track vehicles used by burglars.
It can be that easy to contribute to not just your family’s safety, but to your neighbors’. Even small acts within your neighborhood watch group can make a difference. The key to its success is when each and every one of our neighbors joins in, multiplying our efforts until an entire village can be covered.
You can start with just you and the homes in your immediate vicinity.
Keeping track of the cars that should be in each other’s garages, the normal times your neighbors come and go, and maintaining emergency contact information for everyone around you can all go a long way to protecting your family.
Joining your neighborhood watch official chat and communicating suspicious activity or crimes in progress definitely makes a difference. More often than not, police officers are on these chats, monitoring during their regular patrols, and looking for clues that can help them arrest suspects. If you’re not sure where to begin, your mayor’s office should be able to get you on the right WhatsApp or Facebook group.
Bit by bit, we can take back the sense of safety we all deserve.
Hofmann provided this point that really gets to the root of how these programs can change our villages: “Go out and meet your neighbor. The first step is, once you know who your neighbor is, then you’ll understand your fears and what you all want to do.”
Members of a strong and safe community communicate with one another. That’s how we build understanding, friendship – the tight-knit connections that make Guam the island we all love. Reestablishing goodwill helps combat the bad. Neighborhood watch programs provide the means to do this, and we hope the government of Guam does its part to keep supporting this program, while also ensuring this is just one of the many ways GPD, the governor's office, the Legislature, and the Judiciary also can keep our safety in mind.